Fed to weigh inflation surge against Omicron concerns

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve is expected on Wednesday to announce that it is speeding the end of its pandemic-era bond purchases and signal a turn to interest rate increases next year as a guard against surging inflation. The identification of the Omicron coronavirus variant last month...

Reuters

Sterling erases post-BoE gains as Omicron weighs

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The British pound slipped to a three-day low on Monday, nearing $1.32 versus the greenback as a broad risk-off mood swept through financial markets. Growing doubts about U.S. President Biden’s infrastructure program to see the light of day due to Democrat Joe Manchin’s ‘no’ is prompting a rethink about U.S. growth forecasts for 2022 while surging Omicron cases in Europe are driving worries of potential lockdowns. L8N2T50V3.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

The China Story: Slowdown, Not Inflation

We have factored a slowing growth outlook into our Chinese assumptions for many years now. Everyone seems to be talking about an inflation pickup, but the greater influence, in our opinion, on investor sentiment with respect to China right now is a growth slowdown. China’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI)—which shows...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Biden, Democrats and China are to blame for America's stagflation mess

PROGRAMMING ALERT: Watch Peter Navarro discuss this topic and more on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" on Saturday, December 18. When President Joe Biden canceled the Keystone Pipeline and ended the leasing of Federal lands for oil and gas exploration, he not only ensured an energy price shock. He would spike food prices. To understand why is to understand the stagflationary morass America now finds itself in.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
The Independent

Regulators: threats to US financial system remain elevated

The nation's top financial regulators told Congress Friday that threats to U.S. financial stability remain elevated even though the country has recovered from what appears to be the worst economic shocks from the pandemic.In its annual report on threats to the economy, the Financial Stability Oversight Council highlighted for the first time climate change as an emerging risk, citing among other things potential loan losses from floods and forest fires.The Biden administration has made climate change a top priority, reversing the decision by the Trump administration to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.The council is...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost...
BUSINESS
dtnpf.com

What Higher Interest Rates Will Mean for Farmers

Everybody's worried about inflation, but few have been hit by it as hard as farmers. Unfortunately for them, while the government has a cure, of sorts, for the inflation troubling "everybody," that cure may not help farmers as much. Consumer prices leaped 6.8% in November from a year ago. Prices...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers.

