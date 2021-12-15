ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insurer Prudential Financial pushes U.S. back to office to January -source

(Reuters) – Insurer Prudential Financial Inc has pushed its back-to-office plan in the...

104.1 WIKY

Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan in UAE to switch to Mon-Fri work week

(Reuters) – Deutsche Bank AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co are changing to a Saturday-Sunday weekend from the New Year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which is aligning its working week with most global markets. The German lender will from Jan. 3 operate Monday-Friday in the Sunni Muslim-ruled...
MIDDLE EAST
104.1 WIKY

Global M&A activity smashes all-time records to top $5 trillion in 2021

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Global merger and acquisition (M&A) activity shattered all-time records in 2021, comfortably erasing the high-water mark that was set nearly 15 years ago, as an abundance of capital and sky-high valuations fuelled frenetic levels of dealmaking. The value of M&A globally topped $5 trillion for...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Omicron worries spur 2% slide in European stocks

(Reuters) -European stocks fell more than 2% on Monday amid a global sell-off in equities, with investors fretting over the spectre of tighter pandemic curbs hitting the global economy as cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant surge. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 2.2%, falling to its lowest in more...
STOCKS
104.1 WIKY

Deutsche Telekom preparing sale of radio tower business in Q1 – Handelsblatt

BERLIN (Reuters) – Deutsche Telekom hopes to sell its radio tower business as soon as the first quarter of next year, Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. The telecoms business would be open for offers for a minority or majority stake, the German newspaper...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Exclusive-Insurer MetLife postpones U.S. office return to March

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. insurer MetLife Inc (NYSE:MET) on Thursday told staff it has pushed back plans for U.S. employees to return to the office to March from Jan. 10 previously, a spokeswoman for the company said. The move comes as financial firms grapple with the rapid spread of...
BUSINESS
101.9 KELO-FM

Vontobel to open new Miami office in U.S. wealth push

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss wealth and asset manager Vontobel plans to open a new wealth management office in Miami as it looks to grab a greater share of the North American market, its chief executive told Reuters. “Within the U.S., there is a migration of wealth from the North...
BUSINESS
SFGate

San Francisco-based Lyft pushes back its return to office until 2023

Ride-hailing app Lyft is delaying mandatory in-person work, continuing a trend among Silicon Valley tech companies. CNN Business reports that Lyft won’t require staff to come into its offices, including its San Francisco headquarters, until 2023. A Lyft spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from SFGATE.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Crain's Detroit Business

Why Ford is pushing back return-to-office plans until March

Ford Motor Co. is again delaying its return-to-office plans amid the rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19. The automaker most recently planned to bring back salaried employees with a new hybrid work model beginning in January. The company told employees Monday that it will begin phasing in certain groups of salaried workers in February, with the bulk of the workforce not returning until March.
BUSINESS
Dice Insights

Google Pushes Return-to-Office Plans Beyond January 2022

Yet again, Google is tweaking its return-to-office plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Google employees previously expected to come back to the office on January 10—but now the company’s executives have postponed that date until later in 2022. In an internal email excerpted by CNBC, Google security VP Chris...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Jefferies CEO Handler says he tested positive, isolated for COVID

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Jefferies Financial Group Inc Chief Executive Officer Richard Handler said on Instagram on Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID three days after deciding this month to ask Jefferies staff to work from home again. Handler said he would complete his 10th day of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.1 WIKY

UK reports a further 12,133 confirmed Omicron cases in 24 hours

LONDON (Reuters) – The United Kingdom reported more than 12,000 further confirmed cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the latest daily figures provided by health authorities on Sunday. The UK Health Security Agency said on Twitter there had been an additional 12,133 confirmed cases of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

U.S. administers 495 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 495,101,938 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 605,236,885 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 493,632,529 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Regulators: threats to US financial system remain elevated

The nation's top financial regulators told Congress Friday that threats to U.S. financial stability remain elevated even though the country has recovered from what appears to be the worst economic shocks from the pandemic.In its annual report on threats to the economy, the Financial Stability Oversight Council highlighted for the first time climate change as an emerging risk, citing among other things potential loan losses from floods and forest fires.The Biden administration has made climate change a top priority, reversing the decision by the Trump administration to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.The council is...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Italy’s Monte dei Paschi plans to raise 2.5 billion euros in capital

MILAN (Reuters) – State-owned Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) on Friday said it planned to raise 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in capital next year after Rome failed to clinch a sale to healthier rival UniCredit. ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by...
BUSINESS
AFP

China's SenseTime relists Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it will press ahead with its Hong Kong listing, a week after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, the company filed a revised listing with the Hong Kong stock exchange with trading expected to start December 30. 
FOREIGN POLICY
Seekingalpha.com

Prudential Financial Is Still A Blue-Chip Bargain Bin Buy

Prudential's adjusted operating income per share payout ratio will moderately expand from the low-30% range this year to the upper-30% range next year, which is still a safe payout. The Shiller PE ratio adjusts earnings from the past 10 years to account for inflation, which can help determine what sectors...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

