Genius Wisconsin Mom Steals Jerky and Lighter, Strips to Avoid Being Arrested

By Captain Jack
 4 days ago
"You can't arrest me if I'm naked." - Julia E. Laack. Pretty sure this isn't a thing in Wisconsin, or anywhere else. This Wisconsin woman was on a mission, and it didn't go well. NBCNEWS. Julia E. Laack of Sheboygan, Wisconsin did a little shoplifting at a local store...

