Insurer Prudential Financial pushes U.S. back to office to January -source

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Insurer Prudential Financial Inc has pushed its back-to-office plan in the...

AFP

Omicron scrambles anew US firms' in-person aspirations

Major US companies are having to reassess their return-to-office plans and getting tough on vaccine or mask requirements as the Omicron Covid variant looks set to extend pandemic-induced work-from-home culture. A resumption of pre-virus workplace norms was only partially moving forward in the United States when the fast-spreading new variant arrived and provoked fresh concern. Legal challenges have made the future of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for companies with over 100 workers uncertain, and firms have been pursuing their own requirements. Tech giant Google has been notably uncompromising in warning employees of lost pay or even dismissal if they do not report their vaccination status by a particular deadline, according to an internal document viewed by CNBC.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WNMT AM 650

J.P.Morgan Securities to pay $200 million to settle U.S. regulatory charges on record-keeping lapses

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. regulators fined J.P. Morgan Securities $200 million for “widespread” failures to preserve staff communications on personal mobile devices, messaging apps and emails, and are probing similar lapses at other financial institutions, they said on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co’s broker-dealer subsidiary admitted to the charges...
BUSINESS
WNMT AM 650

Workers union Pro warns of strikes at UPM’s Finnish plants

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Plants at UPM-Kymmene could face a workers strike as the forestry firm has not agreed to discuss proposals on a new labour agreement, Finland’s Pro trade union said on Friday. The current collective agreement negotiated by the union will end on Dec. 31 and the...
LABOR ISSUES
#Reuters#Prudential Financial Inc
WNMT AM 650

Exclusive-Facebook to win conditional EU nod for Kustomer buy, sources say

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Facebook is set to gain EU antitrust approval for its acquisition of Kustomer after offering remedies that allow rival products to function with those of the U.S. customer service startup, people familiar with the matter said. A buying spree of startups by big companies has triggered concerns on...
BUSINESS
101.9 KELO-FM

Vontobel to open new Miami office in U.S. wealth push

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss wealth and asset manager Vontobel plans to open a new wealth management office in Miami as it looks to grab a greater share of the North American market, its chief executive told Reuters. “Within the U.S., there is a migration of wealth from the North...
BUSINESS
Seattle Times

Lyft Pushes Back Staff’s Return to Office Until 2023 at Earliest

(Bloomberg) — Lyft Inc. said employees can work remotely for the entirety of 2022, a reversal of its previous mandate and one of the longest office-return delays among major companies. The second-largest U.S. ride-hailing operator revised an earlier requirement for workers to be back at their desks in February.
BUSINESS
Crain's Detroit Business

Why Ford is pushing back return-to-office plans until March

Ford Motor Co. is again delaying its return-to-office plans amid the rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19. The automaker most recently planned to bring back salaried employees with a new hybrid work model beginning in January. The company told employees Monday that it will begin phasing in certain groups of salaried workers in February, with the bulk of the workforce not returning until March.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Regulators: threats to US financial system remain elevated

The nation's top financial regulators told Congress Friday that threats to U.S. financial stability remain elevated even though the country has recovered from what appears to be the worst economic shocks from the pandemic.In its annual report on threats to the economy, the Financial Stability Oversight Council highlighted for the first time climate change as an emerging risk, citing among other things potential loan losses from floods and forest fires.The Biden administration has made climate change a top priority, reversing the decision by the Trump administration to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.The council is...
BUSINESS
WNMT AM 650

Paris judge approves 10 million euro settlement with LVMH in spy case

PARIS (Reuters) – A Paris judge approved a 10 million euro ($11.27 million) settlement with LVMH on Friday that closes a criminal probe into the luxury group’s role in a spying case involving the former top boss of France’s security services. With the agreement, the world’s largest...
BUSINESS
WNMT AM 650

U.S. administers 495 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 495,101,938 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 605,236,885 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 493,632,529 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seekingalpha.com

Prudential Financial Is Still A Blue-Chip Bargain Bin Buy

Prudential's adjusted operating income per share payout ratio will moderately expand from the low-30% range this year to the upper-30% range next year, which is still a safe payout. The Shiller PE ratio adjusts earnings from the past 10 years to account for inflation, which can help determine what sectors...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
AFP

China's SenseTime relists Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it will press ahead with its Hong Kong listing, a week after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, the company filed a revised listing with the Hong Kong stock exchange with trading expected to start December 30. 
FOREIGN POLICY
WNMT AM 650

Generali to return up to 6.1 billion euros to investors under new plan

MILAN (Reuters) -Italy’s top insurer Generali on Wednesday pledged to return up to 6.1 billion euros ($7 billion) in dividends and buybacks to shareholders as Chief Executive Philippe Donnet presented a new strategy to 2024. Donnet, whose permanence at the helm has been called into question due to a...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

Leading Marine Re/Insurers Join Push to Decarbonize Global Shipping

Leading companies in the marine insurance industry have joined an initiative linking their underwriting activities with the cutting of carbon emissions from global shipping as pressure builds on the sector to go fully green. Last month countries including the United States at the COP 26 climate summit pushed for the...
ENVIRONMENT
WNMT AM 650

U.S. Treasury allocates $8.7 billion in new capital to community, minority lenders

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday announced more than $8.7 billion in capital investments in community development financial institutions and minority-owned banking firms to boost lending in disadvantaged areas, the Treasury said. The capital allocation for 186 institutions is part...
U.S. POLITICS
WNMT AM 650

U.S. recommends approving Google, Meta undersea cable

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration on Friday recommended the Federal Communications Commission grant Alphabet’s Google and Facebook-parent Meta licenses for an undersea cable. The companies entered into national security agreements to protect data on the Pacific Light Cable Network system, an undersea fiber optic cable system that...
U.S. POLITICS

