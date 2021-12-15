The Human Factor: How CIOs are Rethinking the IT Org

Including the licensed Forrester report: A Practical Guide To Zero Trust Implementation. Since Forrester first introduced the model over a decade ago, Zero Trust has gained popularity and become the preferred security model for many enterprise and government organizations. The Zero Trust model shifts the focus of security from a perimeter-based defense to one that is based on minimizing implicit trust by continuously verifying that access is secure, authenticated, and authorized. Organizations that successfully implement a Zero Trust program increase customer trust and get better protection of employee, customer, and company data. However, these benefits do not come without effort; proper planning, training, and staffing must complement the new security technologies and platforms that are part of the overall Zero Trust program.

