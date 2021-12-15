ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch These Bears Destroy a Giant Inflatable Lawn Reindeer

By Dwyer & Michaels
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A California woman captured video of a bear cub throwing hands with one of those giant lawn inflatables in her neighborhood while its mother watched from nearby. Donna Hargett of Monrovia shared her video to Facebook, showing the bear cub wrestling with a giant inflatable...

Have You Seen This? Bear trains for battle with inflatable deer

BEARMAGEDDON HQ — Yes, it's me again with another Bearpocalypse update. You might be tired of getting them, but I am tired of the escalation and need to warn. This latest video of the brewing conflict between bear and man was recorded in Los Angeles. It may be disturbing to some viewers — that is, if the viewer has a great love and affection for holiday decor.
Bear cub attacks inflatable reindeer in California yard

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A California woman captured video of a bear cub brawling with an inflatable reindeer in her neighborhood while the baby bruin's mother watched from nearby. Donna Hargett of Monrovia posted a video to Facebook showing the bear cub wrestling with the giant inflatable Christmas decoration in a neighbor's front yard.
Black Bear Vs. Rudolph Video: Bruin Attacks Giant Blowup Reindeer Decoration

Okay, it may not be Rudolph, as the nose appears to be black. On the other hand, it looks a lot more like a whitetail deer than a reindeer, so who’s to say? Whatever the case, there doesn’t seem to be anything cuter—or more comical—than a bear cub attacking an enormous inflatable member of Santa’s team. At least that seems to be the lesson of a CBS Los Angeles newscast of an incident that recently took place in the yard of a residential Monrovia, California, home. “I looked up and there it was jumping on the reindeer,” Donna Hargett, who recorded the footage of the “attack,” told CBS Los Angeles. She’s a neighbor of the person that had put out the 6-foot inflatable reindeer. “I was laughing to myself out in the street.”
Watch a Bear Cub Completely Eviscerate a Fake Snowman

The snowman probably had it coming. A Ring doorbell camera captured the special moment when a bear cub took a supreme dislike to someone's completely fake yard snowman. This video share has set off a firestorm of bear/snowman controversy. There's no mention of where this yard ornament assault happened. The travesty...more on the YouTube comments in a second. First, watch the bear cub completely throw down on this innocent yard decoration as seen on a doorbell cam.
Watch Bear Attempt to Take Down Massive Reindeer Decoration

From our buddy KC of the Montana Outdoor Radio Show:. Tis the season for holiday displays. We have been seeing some gorgeous displays all over town this year. Some displays are your typical holiday lights and maybe a lawn decoration, while others are elaborate displays with everything from a dancing Santa to lights synchronized with music. I always like to keep it simple. Just enough lights to illuminate the dark doom and gloom of a long winter night, but not enough lights to skyrocket the energy bill and waste an entire weekend installing, not to mention another weekend taking them down.
Woman Notices Inappropriate Message Left On Oil Change Sticker

A woman visited an oil change shop, and two weeks later she noticed that there was a message left for her on the oil change sticker. On October 18th, Jennifer Greer visited Eleven Motorsports in Indiana and noticed on November 6th that the grade of oil they put in her car didn't sound like a real grade. She shared her findings to TikTok.
'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
Connecticut 10 Year Old Disappears from School with Fake Uncle For Shopping Spree in 2001

At about 8:30 AM on November 7, 2001, 10 year old Bianca Elaine Lebron arrived at Elias Howe School with her older sister Janissa. She and her sister lived with her parents in Bridgeport, Connecticut. After the sisters got to school and were waiting in line to go inside, Bianca was excited to tell her friends and teacher that she wouldn’t be in class because she was going on a shopping spree with her uncle. She asked her friends if any of them wanted to come along and they said no. Just moments later, a brown and tan van with tinted windows stopped at the school and Bianca willingly got inside, waving happily to her friends. That was the last time she was seen.
Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
What Dog You Should Adopt Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Ready to bring home a little cute pup? Here's what Wags and Walks suggests you should adopt based on your zodiac sign. Aries -The best foster pet for them is the energetic type that never tires of running sprints, testing boundaries or playing fetch. Taurus -They would be happiest with...
After Disney World Guest Dies, Firefighters Explain Why They Feel Park Visitors Could Be ‘In Danger’ Over The Holidays

Theme parks can be the most thrilling places on earth for fans. But just like many other tourist attractions, they also come with their share of potential risks and dangers – even at the Happiest Place on Earth. Following a recent death at Disney World, a firefighters union has raised concerns about the potential for increased danger over the holidays.
