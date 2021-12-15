ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Media Production Firms Black Spot And Luminosity Entertainment Go Remote With Avid | Edit On Demand Cloud Video Editing Solution

By GlobeNewswire
 3 days ago

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Spot Media Group and Luminosity Entertainment are the latest among a growing roster of media production companies leveraging Avid's ® (Nasdaq: AVID) Edit On Demand SaaS-based, virtual post production environment in the cloud. Numerous media creation teams have used Avid | Edit On Demand to enable seamless collaboration on film and TV projects from anywhere with Avid Media Composer ® editing software and Avid NEXIS ® cloud storage. Black Spot and Luminosity Entertainment will share their experiences using Edit On Demand in a webinar tomorrow.

Since the launch of Edit On Demand, Avid has worked closely with production teams in film, television and post to shape a user experience that is virtually indistinguishable from on-premises editing. Production teams can spin up virtualized Media Composer systems with Avid NEXIS cloud storage within a few hours, giving editors and other users access to their tools and workflows from anywhere.

Raúl Alba, Avid's Director of Solutions Marketing, Media and Cloud said, "Avid | Edit On Demand simplifies our customers' ability to embrace the cloud for remote collaboration. Setting up in just a matter of hours, the solution lets remote editing teams access their workflows and stay on time to deliver projects on stringent deadlines. Black Spot and Luminosity are great examples of innovative production companies that are leading the journey to the cloud, powered by Avid | Edit On Demand with secure editing and storage resources for a truly collaborative remote workforce."

Learning from the rapid uptake of remote working, Avid has continued to deliver a range of new Edit On Demand features and enhancements for deployment, security, support, monitoring, logging and storage, among others.

John Laskas, Creative Director/Founder at Black Spot Media Group commented, "With the Avid | Edit On Demand subscription service, we were able to provide our editing teams with virtualized Media Composer systems and Avid NEXIS cloud storage across several time zones. Thanks to Edit on Demand, we're able to collaborate around-the-clock with teams at a scale that we could never have entertained previously, delivering far more content than before and within our clients' increasingly tight timelines."

"Avid | Edit On Demand enabled our production team to immediately access and start cutting a project in the cloud. This shortened our delivery time and allowed us to take on more projects," said Chris Rash, Post Production Supervisor at Luminosity Entertainment. "The Avid | Edit On Demand subscription provided us with a complete post production solution without the significant cost of purchasing the hardware."

About Avid | Edit On DemandAvailable as a straightforward subscription without overage fees or hidden costs, Avid | Edit On Demand can be configured to meet the specific needs of every production. Customers can start with a small configuration, and then scale up to dozens of editing seats and hundreds of terabytes of storage. Edit On Demand includes everything teams need to virtualize their workflows from end to end, including Teradici's PCoIP® secure remote desktop solution, Cloud Access Software; FileCatalyst for fast and reliable transfers of large media files; and Avid Media Composer editing seats and Avid NEXIS cloud storage hosted securely on Microsoft Azure, Avid's strategic cloud choice partner.

With the rapid growth of production teams adopting and gaining experience with cloud-based workflows, there will be plenty to share and learn during Avid's webinar The Benefits of Cloud Editing—A Roundtable Discussion on December 16 at 1 p.m. ET. Black Spot and Luminosity Entertainment will join Ray Thompson, Senior Director, Partner and Industry Marketing at Avid, to explore their experiences with Edit On Demand. Click here to register for this free event.

About AvidAvid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid's preeminent customer community uses Avid's comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid's industry-leading solutions include Media Composer ®, Pro Tools ®, Avid NEXIS ®, MediaCentral ®, iNEWS ®, AirSpeed ®, Sibelius ®, Avid VENUE ™, FastServe ®, and Maestro ™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

© 2021 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid NEXIS, and Media Composer are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

