Ex-Police Captain Indicted for Bonkers Voter Fraud Plot Targeting Innocent Repairman

A middle school employee in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, has been arrested after she was accused of placing intimidating notes around teacher work spaces, apparently in a bid to cancel school. “One of the notes appeared to be an attempt at making a false threat in the hope of closing school,” the school superintendent was quoted as saying by the Detroit Free Press. The staffer was first suspended and then detained after being identified on security cameras as the apparent culprit behind the menacing, hand-scrawled messages. The arrest comes amid a flurry of school cancellations connected to a wave of threats in the aftermath of a mass shooting at Oxford High School last month. As reported by the Detroit Free Press, the superintendent is “extremely” disappointed by the Jefferson Middle School employee, but added, “Based on the facts, information and timeline, the team was confident everyone was safe, and there was no need for initiating any lockdown or other safety protocols.”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO