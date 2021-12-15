ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Police Captain Indicted for Bonkers Voter Fraud Plot Targeting Innocent Repairman

By Corbin Bolies
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A former Houston captain who drove a repairman off the road and pointed a gun at him over a deluded belief that the man was hoarding fraudulent ballots has been indicted. A Houston grand jury charged Mark Aguirre with...

TheDailyBeast

Capitol Rioter Who Attacked Cops With Fire Extinguisher Gets Stiffest Sentence Yet

A 54-year-old carpet cleaner who lobbed a wooden plank and sprayed a fire extinguisher at cops during the Capitol riot was sentenced to 63 months in prison on Friday, the harshest sentence yet for those who took part in the insurrection. Robert Scott Palmer, who donned a red “Florida for Trump” hat and an American flag jacket as he stormed the Capitol, pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

Over 4 Million Sign Petition to Commute Truck Driver’s 110-Year Sentence

More than 4 million people have signed an online petition pleading with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to grant clemency or commute the 110-year prison sentence of the truck driver behind a fiery crash that killed four in 2019. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was sentenced on Monday, two months after a jury found him guilty on 27 criminal counts. In 2019, Aguilera-Mederos’ lumber-hauling semi’s brakes failed and he careened into stopped traffic on Denver’s Interstate 70. Prosecutors argued at trial that Aguilera-Mederos had checked his brakes shortly before the crash, and had determined it was safe to continue. The defendant also passed at least one emergency ramp he could have used, according to video footage.
DENVER, CO
TheDailyBeast

Judicial Officer Sidelined From Divorce Case After Calling Kids a ‘Bunch of Morons’

A New Hampshire official presiding over a bitter divorce case has reportedly been sidelined by the state Supreme Court after he was caught muttering obscenities during a hearing and calling the children involved in the custody dispute a “bunch of morons.” The New Hampshire Union Leader reports that Bruce DalPra, a judicial officer who oversees family court cases, found himself in hot water after a recording of a November 2020 telephone hearing revealed him mocking the family members. He reportedly said, “Who gives a fuck” when the father complained that he was no longer able to provide his kids with holiday meals. When the mother discussed whether her teen daughters handled their chores appropriately, DalPra allegedly said under his breath, “Of course not, they’re a bunch of morons.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TheDailyBeast

Man Accused of Beating Mother-in-Law to Death Over 2 Days Claims He Was ‘Sleep-Deprived’

A New Jersey man charged with beating his mother-in-law to death over two days blamed it on being “sleep-deprived” and having “a bad temper,” according to police documents. James J. Pica, 58, of Essex County, is accused of killing Barbara Bezzone, his 84-year-old live-in mother-in-law. An affidavit of probable cause filed by police notes that Pica called 911 on Tuesday evening and informed authorities that he had killed Bezzone and that her body was lying on the living room floor. Authorities found him sitting on the porch when they arrived with injuries to his hands and Bezzone inside with bruises across her face and body. “(Pica) said he was sleep-deprived from being the sole caretaker and that he had a bad temper,” the affidavit said.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
TheDailyBeast

Oklahoma Councilman Slammed for ‘Extremely Disturbing’ Comment About Black People

A council member in Norman, Oklahoma, has been slammed for making comments that one colleague called “extremely disturbing and racist.” After data was released on Tuesday to the Norman City Council from the Center for Policing Equity, councilman Kelly Lynn called the study “garbage” and said that it was based on false information. Rather than trying to understand the statistics that Black people disproportionately deal with more police force than white people, Lynn claimed that Black Americans “are way more responsible for murder, robbery, all kinds of violent crimes.” Norman Mayor Breea Clark said Lynn’s comments “were wildly inappropriate & offensive. …I have zero issue publicly denouncing this behavior.” Councilwoman Brandi Studley said Lynn’s claim that Black people are inherently more likely to commit violent crimes was “extremely disturbing and racist.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Election Officials Probe 6 More Cases of Double Voting After Villages Bust

After three Trump-supporting residents of the elderly Florida community The Villages were arrested for voting twice in the 2020 election, election officials say they’ve handed another six instances of double voting in Lake County to prosecutors. The state is particularly scouring the records of snowbirds, or those who fly into the state from the northeast during the winter and could have potentially voted elsewhere. “You commit fraud in the state of Florida, and we will do everything possible to catch and charge you,” Wesley Wilcox, president of the Florida Supervisors of Elections’ association, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “One of the benefits of charging these people is it’s a deterrent. It may take me a year to catch you, but I will catch you.”
FLORIDA STATE
Mark Aguirre
TheDailyBeast

College Student Who Pinched Sign During Capitol Riot Weeps as She Gets Prison Time

A West Virginia college student who stormed the Capitol is about to get a one-month break—in prison. Gracyn Dawn Courtright, a senior at the University of Kentucky at the time of the riot, broke down in tears as she was sentenced to a month in prison on Friday. She pleaded guilty in August to a misdemeanor count of entering and remaining in a restricted building, with photos from the day capturing her proudly holding a “Members Only” sign as she marched through the building.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Michigan Middle School Employee Arrested for Allegedly Leaving Written Threats Around Campus

A middle school employee in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, has been arrested after she was accused of placing intimidating notes around teacher work spaces, apparently in a bid to cancel school. “One of the notes appeared to be an attempt at making a false threat in the hope of closing school,” the school superintendent was quoted as saying by the Detroit Free Press. The staffer was first suspended and then detained after being identified on security cameras as the apparent culprit behind the menacing, hand-scrawled messages. The arrest comes amid a flurry of school cancellations connected to a wave of threats in the aftermath of a mass shooting at Oxford High School last month. As reported by the Detroit Free Press, the superintendent is “extremely” disappointed by the Jefferson Middle School employee, but added, “Based on the facts, information and timeline, the team was confident everyone was safe, and there was no need for initiating any lockdown or other safety protocols.”
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Stop the Steal’ Organizer Ali Alexander Files Lawsuit Against Jan. 6 Committee Alleging ‘Payback’

Late on Friday night, Jan 6 “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander filed a lawsuit attempting to stop the telephone carrier Verizon Wireless from turning over his phone records to the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot. The 25-page filing entered into the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. lists defendants including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Jan. 6 House select committee, and Verizon Wireless—while seeking an injunction on Alexander’s phone records. “The data sought is not pertinent to the investigation and sweeps up privileged communications between Alexander and clergy, Alexander and people he spiritually counsels, and Alexander and his respective attorneys,” the lawsuit states. “Mr. Alexander reasonably fears this is payback for his beliefs and lawful campaign activity that is being lumped in with illegal acts; and before a body that is not permitted to do either such thing.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Final Teenage Suspect Pleads Guilty in Murder of Barnard Freshman Tessa Majors

A third teenager has pleaded guilty in the death of Barnard College student Tessa Majors, who was murdered in a New York park two years ago. Rashaun Weaver, then 14 and now 16 years old, was charged as an adult and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. He admitted that he was the assailant who wielded the knife used to stab Majors multiple times. He also pleaded guilty to two other separate robberies, and faces 14 years to life in prison.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
