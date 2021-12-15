ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Hollywood Minute: 'Return of the Jedi' honored

News-Topic
 3 days ago

The 'Star Wars' movie is added...

www.newstopicnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

'Return of Jedi,' 'Selena' added to National Film Registry

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — This year’s inductees into the National Film Registry include an epic Star Wars and Lord of the Ring films, projects starring Jennifer Lopez and the late Cicely Tyson along with films that took on racially motivated violence against people of color. The...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

38 Years Later, ‘Return of the Jedi’ Receives National Honor

38 years after the Star Wars original trilogy wrapped up with Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983), the film — which followed Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) and Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980) — has received a notable accolade in the United States.
MOVIES
The Independent

Review: The pop parade continues in 'Sing 2'

There are a lot of movies out this holiday season but only one where you can see a slug sing Drake s “Hotline Bling ” Ah, the magic of cinema!“Sing 2,” the sequel to the 2016 animated hit, packs the jukebox again with more than 40 songs, from BTS to Billie Eilish The two films from Illumination, the animation studio of “Despicable Me” and “Minions,” derive a lot of their appeal from a karaoke game of pairing a chart-topping hit with the appropriate anthropomorphic animal. The options are as vast as the animal kingdom. Should Cardi B be sung...
MOVIES
News-Topic

‘Swan Song,’ ‘Witcher’ Returns, Film Registry Classics on TCM, ‘Shrink’ and ‘Swagger’ Finales

Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali stars in Apple’s Black Mirror-like allegory Swan Song. Netflix’s buzzy The Witcher returns for a second season. Turner Classic Movies presents several of the cinema masterpieces recently chosen for induction into the National Film Registry. Will Ferrell confronts Paul Rudd in the finale of The Shrink Next Door, and basketball drama Swagger wraps its first season.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Norah Jones
aiptcomics

Talkin’ Tauntauns Podcast episode 87: Return of the Jedi

Today we continue our periodic analysis of the Star Wars films with the third and final entry in the original trilogy, Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. Joining us for the discussion is D. Rayven Spencer from the Star Wars podcast Sistas with Sabers, and YouTube shows Force Connect, and Broaxium.
MOVIES
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Return Of The Jedi#Music Video#Christmas Music#Norah Jones Christmas
ourcommunitynow.com

SNL actor and writer Peter Aykroyd dies in Spokane

Writer, producer, actor and comedian Peter Aykroyd died on Nov. 6 of natural causes. He was 65. He would have turned 66 on Nov. 19. Aykroyd was an Emmy-nominated actor and writer for Saturday Night Live for its 1979-198- season.
SPOKANE, WA
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Says She Struggled Portraying ‘Intimate Moments’ With Husband Tim McGraw

You’d think 1883 star Faith Hill wouldn’t be so shy on-screen with her real-life husband. But it seems Hill wasn’t that comfortable filming the “intimate moments” between husband and wife on 1883, the Yellowstone prequel set for premiere later this month. What seems so authentic and effortless in real life with husband Tim McGraw isn’t easy to duplicate in front of cameras.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

9 Dead In Private Jet Crash Including Latin Music Producer Flow La Movie, His Longtime Love And Their 4-Year-Old Son

This is so unbelievably sad. In a heartbreaking tragedy eerily similar to the devastating helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others, nine people died Wednesday when a Florida-bound private jet crashed near an airport in the Dominican Republic. Among the victims of the crash were music producer Flow La Movie, his long-time partner Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia, and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez.
ACCIDENTS
247wallst.com

This Is the Funniest American Movie of All Time

Starring: Jane Fonda, Lee Marvin, Michael Callan, Dwayne Hickman. 49. To Be or Not to Be (1942) > Starring: Carole Lombard, Jack Benny, Robert Stack, Felix Bressart. 48. A Shot in the Dark (1964) > Starring: Peter Sellers, Elke Sommer, George Sanders, Herbert Lom. 47. Shampoo (1975) > Starring:...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy