R&B singer Loaded Lou Releases Heartfelt Single ‘Heart On Safety’

By Denis
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Heart On Safety’ is the culmination of Loaded Lou’s talent to-date. Drawing inspiration from his relationship with his mother, and what it means to not be loved by the person that should love you the most. The song details that “My mom left me when I was...

Comments / 0

