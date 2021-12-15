R&B singer Loaded Lou Releases Heartfelt Single ‘Heart On Safety’

Today, San Diego 10-piece powerhouse The Sully Band has unveiled their new single “When The Battle Is Over.” This hidden Dr. John-penned gem was originally recorded as a one-sided boast by Delaney & Bonnie, and later by Aretha Franklin. The Sully Band gives the song a fun and funky update, flipping the tune into a rollicking duet between Sully and the soulful Rebecca Jade (Sheila E., Elton John, Dave Koz). “When The Battle Is Over” is from The Sully Band’s debut LP, Let’s Straighten It Out!, set for release on March 11th via Belly Up Records/Blue Élan Records. “This song was a howl to perform in such an iconic studio setting with the equally inimitable Rebecca Jade, one of the true talents of our time,” says frontman Bob “Sully” Sullivan.
Comments / 0