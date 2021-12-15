R&B singer Loaded Lou Releases Heartfelt Single ‘Heart On Safety’

R&B singer and actor Rob Murat has released the music video for his 2021 feel-good tune, “Fly Away” (featuring Jupiter). Produced by Rob and Nate Williams, “Fly Away” is a fusion of Afrobeats, Hip-hop, Pop, and Caribbean sounds. The lyrics of the song revolve around hope and so does the motivational music video. In the second verse, Rob sings, “Me I don’t claim to be perfect/ I just want it to be worth it all.” Meanwhile, Jupiter encourages listeners with his energetic delivery with lines about staying positive and living life to the fullest. In the third verse, Rob switches things up as he sings in Haitian Creole while urging Haitians across the world to “rise up” amidst turbulent times in the country.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO