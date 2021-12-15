The best hotels in Copenhagen for style, location and value for money

Our column "The Best Room At" offers a glimpse inside some of the most charming, luxurious, and iconic properties around the world. Paris has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to most everything, but especially its grande dame hotels. The Hotel de Crillon, the Ritz, the Four Seasons George V, Le Meurice, Le Bristol, Plaza Athenée, the list goes on, with each at least a century old and dripping in exquisite regal splendor. For well-heeled travelers, it's a dream. For modern hoteliers, on the other hand, the city proves quite a difficult—and very particular—market to tap into. Still, it was a challenge Silvio Ursini, Vice President of Bulgari and mastermind of its relatively nascent hotels and resorts division, was willing to accept, staking claim on a prime perch of real estate in the French capital's vaunted Golden Triangle for the brand's seventh global property (following outposts in Milan, Bali, Shanghai, Beijing, London, and Dubai). "It has been on our radar since day one," he says. "Paris is the capital of fashion, jewelry, food, hospitality. It's challenging, but this is prime."

