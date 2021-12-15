ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Amazon’s AWS was down again causing outages around the internet

By Josiah Motley
knowtechie.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE 12/15/2021 11:26 AM ET: An update on the AWS status page says the issue has now been resolved: “We have resolved the issue affecting Internet connectivity to the US-WEST-1 Region. Connectivity within the region was not affected by this event. The issue has been resolved and the service is operating...

knowtechie.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Sunday: 99¢ Echo Dot, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, more

This is it, bargain hunters. We’re in the home stretch now. Christmas 2021 is this week and some of the biggest Amazon sales of the year will soon come to an end. Lucky for you, we’re here to highlight all the best deals before they disappear. The stars of the show today — apart from AirPods 3 at the all-time low price of $139.99 — are two deals that’ll only cost you $1. That’s right, you can snag the $25 Amazon Smart Plug and the $40 Echo Dot each for just $0.99 today! Not everyone is eligible though, so check out...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are about to disappear

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas right around the corner, however, there’s no question that these deals will start ending very soon. Maybe it’s an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago....
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aws#Internet#Blog#Quickbooks#Knowtechie
Rolling Stone

30 Unique Amazon Gifts — from a $30 Karaoke Mic to a $500 Nugget Ice Maker

When you need a gift and you need one now, Amazon is the spot to get, well, almost anything online. That being said, if your eyes start to glaze over after scrolling through pages and pages of the same deals, we’ve got you covered. Don’t get us wrong, we love our smart home gadgets and air fryers as much as the next shopper. But if something’s trending on Amazon, chances are your gift recipient probably already has one. Don’t stress about picking out a duplicate gift for your friends and family members, especially if you’re going to actually watch them open...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
Cheddar News

Adobe and Microsoft Team Up to Bring 'Delightful' Productivity Tools to Workers

Software giants Adobe and Microsoft are further partnering to build synergy between their productivity tools for the digital-first workplace. Ashley Still, the senior vice president and general manager of digital media at Adobe, talked to Cheddar about the common vision between her company and Microsoft for simplifying work. "It's really important that companies make sure that the tools and applications that employees have at their disposal make their work delightful and easier," Still said in terms of how to judge the success of the partnership.
BUSINESS
knowtechie.com

Sennheiser exposed the data of thousands of customers in an unsecured server

Sennheiser, a German manufacturer of high-quality audio equipment, was recently found to have left an unsecured AWS server floating around the internet for years. The server contained dozens of gigabytes of information on more than 28,000 Sennheiser customers. A new report from vpnMentor, which discovered the unsecured data, details how...
BUSINESS
knowtechie.com

Apple launched an app that lets you build apps on the iPad and submit them to the App Store

Apple promised that it would soon let its customers build apps on the iPad. And now they’re delivering with the announcement of Swift Playgrounds 4. So what is this exactly? Swift Playgrounds 4 is an iPad app that lets folks create and build iPhone and iPad apps directly on the iPad. And what’s cool is that it offers users the ability to submit them directly to the App Store.
CELL PHONES
Fudzilla

Chinese hackers find internet fatal flaw

Hackers linked to China and other governments are among a growing assortment of cyberattackers seeking to exploit a widespread and severe vulnerability in computer server software. Software King of the World Microsoft said that involvement of hackers whom analysts have linked to nation-states underscored the increasing gravity of the flaw...
TECHNOLOGY
knowtechie.com

macOS 12.2 beta includes a new-and-improved version of Apple Music

Apple is on a flurry of macOS updates recently. First up, macOS 12.1 brought SharePlay to the desktop. Now, macOS 12.2 beta has brought another hotly awaited feature to the Mac – Apple Music running as a native app. When macOS first got the Apple Music app back in...
COMPUTERS
SPY

Price Drop: Apple iMac Computers Are $300 Off Today Only

Amazon is always dropping major deals on everything from home goods to tech gadgets, fitness equipment and kitchen appliances. As deal experts, we’re constantly scouring the web for the best discounts and passing the savings onto you, the reader. That’s why, when we came across a 2020 Apple iMac desktop computer for $300 off its original price, we jumped on it. 2020 Apple iMac $1099.00 $799.00 Buy: 2020 Apple iMac Desktop Computer $1,049.99    Right now you can save nearly 30% on Apple’s 21.5-inch desktop monitor complete with a 1920×1080 resolution display and a dual-core Intel Core i5 processor. It’s built super slim, with 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of SSD storage as well. It’s a great computer for working from home, sharing amongst the whole family or gifting to your dad who loves nothing more than money saved. Plus, it arrives before Christmas. Don’t miss out — order now! Buy: 2020 Apple iMac Desktop Computer $1,049.99   
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Insane Amazon deal gets you an Echo Dot for $1

There are Echo Dot deals all the time at Amazon. That is surely at least a big part of the reason why it’s the single best-selling Alexa smart speaker Amazon has ever made. It’s already quite reasonable at $40-$50, but frequent discounts chop that already affordable price even lower. For example, Amazon is running sales right now that get you the $50 4th-gen Echo Dot for $29.99 or the $60 Echo Dot with Clock to $34.99. That said, Amazon’s current sales don’t offer discounts anywhere near the one in the special hidden deal Amazon is running right now on the previous-generation...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy