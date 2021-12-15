Longhorn wrestlers place second NCKL tournament with five individual champions

The Abilene Middle School wrestlers finished their season last Friday at the NCKL tournament and placed 2nd as a team. The team also had five individual Varsity NCKL champions in Murphy Randolph (95 lbs), Cael Casteel (110 lbs), Lane Hoekman (115 lbs), Pierce Casteel (134 lbs), and Heath Hoekman (180 lbs). The Longhorns would also get a couple of individual Junior Varsity champions in Luke Hunter at 95-100lbs and Hunter Havener 141lbs

Head Coach Corey Casteel had a few comments.

“I was really glad to get to have our league tournament this year,” he said. “I hated missing it last year because it is always a lot of fun and full of energy. We had a great showing of support. Thank you to all of our students and parents that showed up - our kids loved it and wrestled well. I had a blast coaching this team. They were a tough, hard nosed group of kids that were not scared to compete. I see a bright future in Abilene’s wrestling teams.”

Team Scores:

Marysville 206.5

Abilene 195.5

Wamego 189

Concordia 162

Chapman 151

Clay Center 128.5

Fort Riley 36

Varsity Results:

Bryan Peterson 90 pound - NCKL Runner Up

Murphy Randolph 95 pound - NCKL Champion

Kayden Thrower 100 pound - 4th Place

Nolan Haslouer 105 pound - 4th Place

Cael Casteel 110 pound - NCKL Champion

Lane Hoekman 115 pound - NCKL Champion

Dayven Cuba 120 pound - NCKL Runner Up

Kamryn Thompson 127 pounds - did not place

Pierce Casteel 134 pound - NCKL Champion

Aiden Woods 141 pound - 3rd Place

Canyn Taylor 148 pound - NCKL Runner Up

Richie Bayha 155 pounds - did not place

Heath Hoekman 180 pound - NCKL Champion

Jalen Robinosn 215 pound - 4th Place

Junior Varsity Results

Luke Hunter 95-100 pound Champion

Blake Rivers 120 pounds - 2nd Place

Ethan Evans 127A - 2nd Place

Travis Siebel 127B - did not place

Jaxon Hamilton 134 pounds - did not place

Nolin Hartman 141 pounds - 4th place

Hunter Havener 141 pound Champion