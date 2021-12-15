ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

U.S. SEC to propose rule restricting how corporate executives trade their companies’ own stock

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday will propose a plan that would restrict how corporate executives trade their companies’ own...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Regulators: threats to US financial system remain elevated

The nation's top financial regulators told Congress Friday that threats to U.S. financial stability remain elevated even though the country has recovered from what appears to be the worst economic shocks from the pandemic.In its annual report on threats to the economy, the Financial Stability Oversight Council highlighted for the first time climate change as an emerging risk, citing among other things potential loan losses from floods and forest fires.The Biden administration has made climate change a top priority, reversing the decision by the Trump administration to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.The council is...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Seekingalpha.com

SEC proposes amendments to Rule 10b5-1 to address gaps in insider trading regime

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposes amendments to Rule 10b5-1 under the SEC Act of 1934 to enhance disclosure requirements and investor protections against insider trading. "Over the past two decades, we've heard concerns about and seen gaps in Rule 10b5-1 - gaps that today's proposals would help fill,"...
ECONOMY
CFO.com

SEC Proposes Tighter Insider Trading Rule for Execs

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday proposed tightening a rule that shields corporate executives from insider trading liability for making trades as part of a pre-announced portfolio management plan. Rule 10b5-1 applies to plans executed by a third party and set up at a time when the plan...
MARKETS
northbaybusinessjournal.com

SEC proposes crackdown on executives' well-timed stock sales

Corporate chieftains have long been suspected of skirting rules that are meant to prevent top executives from trading on inside information. Now, the Securities and Exchange Commission is cracking down. The regulator is addressing a controversial question: When should corporate insiders, who may have access to material non-public information, be...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Stock#Reuters
NBC San Diego

SEC Chair Gary Gensler Wants Stronger Insider Trading Rules as Executive Stock Sales Hit Records

The SEC is considering stronger insider trading rules to ensure CEOs aren't buying and selling shares when informed by non-public information. Chairman Gary Gensler proposed a 120-day cooling-off period for company officers and directors wishing to change their portfolio management plans. CEOs and corporate leaders including Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Amazon...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

U.S. SEC to Tighten Insider Trading Rules, Boost Money Market Fund Resilience

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday proposed tightening a legal safe-harbor that allows corporate insiders to trade in a company's shares, and other rules to improve the resilience of money market funds. The agency also unveiled measures to increase transparency around share buybacks and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Seekingalpha.com

SEC proposes changes to money market fund rules to address liquidity concerns

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission votes to propose amendments to some money market fund rules under the Investment Act of 1940 to address concerns about prime and tax-exempt money market funds highlighted by large cash outflows at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, for example. The proposed changes would...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

U.S. SEC mulls tougher rules for SPAC gatekeepers, chairman says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s chairman said on Thursday the regulator is considering toughening rules around how underwriters, boards of directors and sponsors of Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPAC) structure fees, issue projections and disclose conflicts. SEC chief Gary Gensler, in a keynote address to investor...
ECONOMY
985theriver.com

U.S. SEC chair Gensler says new climate risk rules will require companies to detail, measure commitments to mitigating climate change

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) told an audience of public company executives on Tuesday that its pending climate risk disclosure rules will require companies to detail, measure commitments to mitigating climate change. Gary Gensler added that while many companies have offered public...
ENVIRONMENT
pymnts

FinCEN Proposes Rule to Fight Illicit Finance, Boost Corporate Transparency

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) handed down a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to “implement the beneficial ownership information reporting provisions of the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA),” according to an agency announcement Tuesday (Dec. 7). The proposed rule is designed to “protect the U.S. financial system from illicit use and...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Waste and recycling platform Rubicon is going public via merger with Founder SPAC in $1.7 billion deal

Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
LEXINGTON, KY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

71K+
Followers
35K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy