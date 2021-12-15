Frumpy Middle-aged Mom: Cheeky monkeys found us in Africa

As rescuers comb the ash-covered landscape looking for people after Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupted earlier this month, volunteers are searching for even more vulnerable survivors: cats, cows and other animals. The disaster killed 48 people, according to the latest toll, and rescuers are still seeking bodies in the mud and rubble. As deadly ash destroyed villages in East Java's Lumajang district, at least 767 cows also died, while 648 sheep were killed in sheds and thousands of chickens were buried by the mudflow, according to authorities. Satria Wardhana, along with a team of 15 volunteers from the Centre for Orangutan Protection (COP), has so far rescued and treated 76 cows and scores of goats and sheep abandoned by villagers who fled the area.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO