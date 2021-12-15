ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man found shot dead at Tesla plant argued with co-worker that day, California cops say

By Don Sweeney
Tacoma News Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo workers at a Tesla plant in the San Francisco Bay Area had argued earlier in the day before one was found dead in the parking lot, California police reported. Anthony Solima, 29, of Milpitas, has been arrested...

www.thenewstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Man found shot dead in crashed car in Northeast Portland identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have released the identity of a man found dead inside a crashed car earlier this month. Police said 30-year-old Silas High Hawk was shot to death. At around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, officers received a report of a car that crashed into a power pole on Northeast Portland Highway, and when they arrived, they found Hawk dead in the vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Chicago

One Man Found Shot Dead In Street In Gary, Another Man Found Shot And Wounded A Block Away

GARY, Ind. (CBS) — A man was found shot to death on the street in Gary, Indiana Tuesday afternoon, and another man was found shot and wounded a block away. At 2:21 p.m., police were called for a gunshot victim in the road at 5th Avenue and Colfax Street. They found the 20-year-old man lying at the corner of 500 Colfax St. with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was dead at the scene, police said. He was identified as Romell Brown. After securing the crime scene, Gary police received a call that another gunshot victim was lying in the street a block away in the 500 block of Hamlin Street. Officers found this man, 33, had suffered two gunshot wounds. He was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where he was stabilized.
GARY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
fox5atlanta.com

Man found shot dead on Downtown Atlanta sidewalk, police say

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department said a man was found shot dead Saturday morning on a sidewalk in Southwest Atlanta. Police found the man with an apparent gunshot wound at 400 Central Avenue when officers responded at around 10:25 a.m. Police said investigators are still determining what led up...
ATLANTA, GA
calexicochronicle.com

Man, 32, Found Dead North of Brawley, Shot Multiple Times

BRAWLEY — A man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside Brawley has been identified as Jordan Schmidt, 32, of Brawley, according to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office. Schmidt’s body was found near the intersection of Highway 78 and Hovley Road north of Brawley early Wednesday morning, Dec....
BRAWLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Co Worker#Plant#Fremont Police Department
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police: Man shot and killed, found dead in chair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was found shot to death, slumped in a chair in a Birmingham apartment, according to Birmingham Police. Birmingham detectives said the incident happened after midnight Sunday, December 12, 2021 at an apartment located at 956 Pike Road. The victim will be identified upon notification...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Man, woman shot dead at apartment complex in SE Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly double shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta. Police said a 46-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were dead from gunshots wounds at around 7:07 a.m. on Saturday when police went to the apartment complex at 222 Tuskegee Street. The names of...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tesla
WCNC

1 person found shot dead inside car in Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead early Sunday morning. Just before 3 a.m., authorities responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call along Ann Elizabeth Drive. Witnesses told police that a possible victim was taken to the hospital when they arrived, officers said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KTVZ

Tesla employee accused of fatally shooting a co-worker outside California factory

A Tesla employee is accused of fatally shooting one of his coworkers outside of the company’s manufacturing plant in Fremont, California, authorities said Tuesday. Anthony Solima, 29, was arrested on a homicide warrant after detectives reviewed surveillance footage and determined he shot his coworker Monday afternoon in a parking lot, Fremont Police Department Captain Fred Bobbitt told CNN.
CALIFORNIA STATE
svdaily.com

Tesla Employee Charged With Murder of Co-Worker

A Tesla employee shot and killed a co-worker Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the company’s massive car factory in Fremont. Tesla employs at least 10,000 workers at the factory which makes all of the company’s electric cars in the U.S. including Model S, Model 3 and Model X.
FREMONT, CA
WLKY.com

Man dies after being found shot in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after gunfire broke out Friday night in the California neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the deadly shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Hale Avenue. That's just blocks from West Oak and Dixie Highway. A...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead in Midtown, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in Midtown Sunday night, according to Memphis police. Just before 10 p.m., officers found the victim at Pine Street and Eastmoreland. Investigators determined the man was hit with an object, causing his death, police said. No suspect information was released. No...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy