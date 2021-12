COVID surge; battered state parks; housing crisis; hospitals sue patients; tossed election complaint. Of note: This week we highlight coverage of the crisis in Wisconsin’s hospitals as COVID-19 patients — the majority of them unvaccinated — again pack emergency rooms and ICUs, meaning long waits and forcing some hospitals to turn down requests for transfers of patients who need advanced or specialty care. “We’re paralyzed. We have no place to go with these folks,” Heather Schimmers, chief nursing officer at Gundersen Health System’s La Crosse hospital, told Madeline Heim and Natalie Eilbert of the Appleton Post-Crescent. Gov. Tony Evers is asking the Biden administration to send 100 health care workers to boost hospital staffing as hospitalizations reach numbers not seen since last winter — before COVID vaccines were available.

HOMELESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO