Nuvei And Project Ark Join Forces To Enable Funding Of Environmental Protection Through NFT Purchases

By GlobeNewswire
 3 days ago

MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), through its Simplex platform, one of the largest fiat infrastructure solutions for digital currencies globally, has partnered with Project Ark, a blockchain-powered platform that supports animal and environmental conservation projects by creating and selling NFT collectibles. This partnership will enable consumers to purchase NFTs directly with fiat currencies without the need to leave the dedicated NFT platform.

The purchase of Project Ark's digital collectibles, ImpactNFTs, aims to ensure transparent donations to associations and NGOs supporting environmental protections and carbon offsetting, creating a blockchain-based decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) to help protect the environment.

Thanks to its partnership with Nuvei, users will be able to buy Project Ark's NFTs directly from the marketplace, without needing to top up external compatible wallets and connect them to the platform.

"We are excited to help Project Ark reach a much wider global audience," said Philip Fayer, Nuvei's Chair and CEO. "There are individuals who want to support environmental causes however they can, and NFTs are certainly a powerful mechanism for doing so. By making it simple to purchase Project Ark NFTs with familiar fiat methods, its reach and impact can be vastly expanded."

"Blockchain technology has created new solutions and space in the financial world, but it still needs to find its path into a more sustainable reality," said Mihai Hrimiuc, Project Co-Lead at Project Ark. "Project Ark's objective is to blend NFTs and cryptocurrencies together with the mission of creating positive environmental and social impact. Thanks to our partnership with Nuvei, we are reaching a wider audience and are one step closer to realizing our vision."

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration - propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in over 200 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 45 markets. With support for over 500 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

About Project Ark

Project Ark is an innovative blockchain-powered conservation platform built in partnership with the World Wildlife Fund's Panda Labs, and a founding member of the Impact NFT Alliance. Project Ark advocates the integration of a universal impact standard to bring together NFT platforms, web3 organizations and service providers to propel Impact NFTs - NFTs dedicated to bringing social and environmental impact into the mainstream.

