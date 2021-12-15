ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona flips Washington State commit

By Jason Scheer
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt did not take long for Johnny Nansen to make his impact felt as the new Arizona defensive coordinator played a major role in former Washington State commit Taitai Uiagalelei signing with the Wildcats on Wednesday. The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei defensive...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
INDIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
WLBT

Meet the 3 women behind Jackson State football’s success

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State is almost ready to take the field for their very first Celebration Bowl. There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to make this a championship caliber team. That’s where we meet the women behind Jackson State football. “If...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Washington Football
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
FanSided

Alabama Football: Saban won’t save Urban Meyer’s career

Over his Alabama football tenure, Nick Saban has made plenty of careers. He’s also saved other careers. Lane Kiffin went from being disgracefully fired to being a head coach in the SEC. Steve Sarkisian was given a second chance despite suffering from alcoholism, and he is now the head coach of one of the biggest programs in the country.
ALABAMA STATE
bardown.com

Texas high school team scored one of the wildest touchdowns you'll ever see

Anything can happen during any game, but what happened during a high school football championship game on Thursday is something you’ve never witnessed before in any football game at any level. Stephenville High School ended up defeating Lyndon Baines Johnson Early College High School, 38-21, in the Texas 4A...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

2 NFL Head Coaches Could Reportedly Be Fired Soon

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Meyer, who won three national championships at the college football level, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League. Which NFL head coaches are next on the chopping block?. According to CBS Sports NFL insider...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Under Armour#Utah State#Hips#American Football#Unlv#The Uc Report
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Iowa State

Looks like bad news for Iowa State as it gets ready to play Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29: Cyclones star running back Breece Hall announced Saturday that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, and (...)
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Eric Musselman calls Arkansas Razorbacks' loss to Hofstra 'most disappointing' competitiveness he has coached

After a red-hot start to the 2021-22 season, the Arkansas Razorbacks have dropped back-to-back games. One week after losing by 22 to Oklahoma, the Razorbacks were knocked off Saturday by Hofstra with an eight-point loss, 89-81. A squad that is usually buzzing under the leadership of head coach Eric Musselman is suddenly left searching for answers after a game that was very uncharacteristic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
bowienewsonline.com

Price signs to Baylor

Bowie’s Coleton Price signed his letter of intent to play football at Baylor University on Wednesday afternoon. Price has played three years on the varsity Jackrabbit team on both the offensive and defensive line, but was recruited to play on the offensive line. Price earned all-district second team selections as a sophomore but was named the district’s lineman most valuable player as a junior (all-district awards for this year have not been released). “The coaches seem real to me,” Price said. “They know everything I am doing. That just hit me hard. The way they see me as a person and my character and not just as a football player was important to me.” Price is planning to major in criminal justice and minor in agriculture wildlife so that one day he can become a game warden.
BOWIE, TX
247Sports

Everything Jonathan Smith said after the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Oregon State’s breakout 2021 football season came to a close in Los Angeles on Saturday as the Beavers fell, 24-13, to Utah State in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. After a quick start that saw Oregon State score the game’s first touchdown just 58 seconds into the evening, it was all Utah State as third-string quarterback Cooper Legas came off the bench to lead the Aggies to their eleventh win of the year.
OREGON STATE
247Sports

247Sports

38K+
Followers
275K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy