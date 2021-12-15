Hollywood Minute: 'Return of the Jedi' honored

There are a lot of movies out this holiday season but only one where you can see a slug sing Drake s “Hotline Bling ” Ah, the magic of cinema!“Sing 2,” the sequel to the 2016 animated hit, packs the jukebox again with more than 40 songs, from BTS to Billie Eilish The two films from Illumination, the animation studio of “Despicable Me” and “Minions,” derive a lot of their appeal from a karaoke game of pairing a chart-topping hit with the appropriate anthropomorphic animal. The options are as vast as the animal kingdom. Should Cardi B be sung...
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — This year’s inductees into the National Film Registry include an epic Star Wars and Lord of the Ring films, projects starring Jennifer Lopez and the late Cicely Tyson along with films that took on racially motivated violence against people of color. The...
Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali stars in Apple’s Black Mirror-like allegory Swan Song. Netflix’s buzzy The Witcher returns for a second season. Turner Classic Movies presents several of the cinema masterpieces recently chosen for induction into the National Film Registry. Will Ferrell confronts Paul Rudd in the finale of The Shrink Next Door, and basketball drama Swagger wraps its first season.
A vigil for the late Mexican icon Vicente Fernández will take place Friday night on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Hauser Entertainment company, which began promoting Vicente Fernández concerts in Los Angeles years before, is behind the vigil that starts at 5 p.m. PST. The vigil is...
People s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won't be a live audience to see it happen.The long-running sketch comedy show announced on social media Saturday afternoon that the night's episode would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew “due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution."“Ant-Man” star Paul Rudd is the host, returning to Studio 8H for the fifth time —...
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw wowed when they stopped and posed at the premiere of their new show ‘1883’ while looking almost unrecognizable yet still gorgeous and stylish. Faith Hill, 54, and Tim McGraw, 54, were a highlight at the premiere of the new Paramount+ series 1883, which they both star in, at Encore Beach Club at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada. The singers posed for photos while holding onto each other and showing off fashionable looks that didn’t include some of their usual signature features. Faith rocked darker curly hair, which is definitely different from the lighter straight tresses we’re used to seeing on her, and Tim flaunted a much fuller beard than he usually sports.
Actor and rapper Da’Vinchi has signed with APA for representation in all areas.
Da’Vinchi is one of the stars of BMF (formerly known as Black Mafia Family), the hit crime drama that is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for Starz. The actor plays one of the infamous Flenory brothers in the show, which debuted in September and almost immediately secured a second season renewal.
This past fall served up another milestone for Da’Vinchi as he also made his Broadway debut in October. He was part of the ensemble in the Keenan Scott II play Thoughts of a Colored Man, playing...
Star Wars and star tributes are heading to the Library of Congress for preservation as "culturally, historically, or aesthetically" significant works of art. The Library of Congress's National Film Registry announced Tuesday a list of 25 films that will be preserved by the government, including George Lucas' sci-fi epic Star Wars Episode VI — Return of the Jedi, Jennifer Lopez's star-marking Selena Quintanilla biopic, and Peter Jackson's Oscar-nominated Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.
"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
Kangol Kid, a member of the Brooklyn hip-hop group UTFO whose 1984 song “Roxanne, Roxanne” sparked a legendary rap rivalry, has died at the age of 55.
The emcee/producer born Shaun Fequiere’s death comes after he revealed he was battling stage 4 colon cancer; he was first diagnosed in February 2021; in late November, Kangol Kid shared a photo of his fellow rapper LL Cool J visiting him at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, where he recently underwent surgery.
“Please forgive me for not returning calls and more,” Kangol Kid wrote at the time. “Things have become, and are...
CSI duo Melissa Byer and Treena Hancock are working on an adaptation of TJ Middleton’s black comedy book series Cliffhanger for Fox. Described as a darkly comedic one-hour drama, the show follows the plot of the first novel in the Cliffhanger series, which involves an accidental murder that sends the protagonist spiraling out of control. That protagonist is Audrey Greenwood, a rideshare driver who emerges from the pandemic with the realization that she never wants to see her husband Al’s face ever again.
It’s the Three Wise Men of NBC! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kenan Thompson, and Ted Danson serve up a trio of holiday-themed episodes of their comedies ahead of the shows’ official returns in 2022. Here’s a sneak peek at the December 15 lineup. Young Rock...
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is seeking partners for the 2023 celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Hollywood Sign. Hollywood represents possibility, hope and excitement for residents of Los Angeles and the millions of people who visit the city every year, chamber officials said. The Hollywood Sign is an iconic landmark that continues to represent the pursuit and fulfillment of dreams.
Today we continue our periodic analysis of the Star Wars films with the third and final entry in the original trilogy, Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. Joining us for the discussion is D. Rayven Spencer from the Star Wars podcast Sistas with Sabers, and YouTube shows Force Connect, and Broaxium.
