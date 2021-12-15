ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senior edges West at thrilling Dual in the Dome

By John Letasky, 406 MT Sports.
It all came down to the final match. And that was fitting as the No. 2 Billings West Golden Bears hosted the No. 4 Billings Senior Broncs under the lights in an Eastern AA wrestling dual at the Golden Dome on Tuesday. The fans were in for a treat...

Larry Brown Sports

Marshall players furious after dirty hit on fair catch

Marshall’s players were furious on Saturday night after one of their teammates was blasted on a dirty hit after a fair catch in the R&L Carriers Bowl in New Orleans. Louisiana Lafayette had a 4th-and-17 at their 45 down 21-16 early in the fourth quarter against the Thundering Herd. Rhys Byrns had a 37-yard punt and Marshall returner Willie Johnson signaled for a fair catch.
FOOTBALL
mmanews.com

PFL Fighter Jordan Young Found Dead At 27

PFL light heavyweight prospect Jordan Young has died at the age of 27, as announced by his gym American Top Team on Sunday. Young’s cause of death is currently unclear. Young was a former Bellator fighter that had recently seemed to find his footing with the PFL. ATT posted...
COMBAT SPORTS
KRQE News 13

Lobo senior named Mountain West player of the week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM women’s basketball senior forward, Shai McGruder, has had an impressive senior campaign thus far. She leads the team in scoring and rebounds, and her hard work has been recognized by the conference On Monday it was announced that McGruder was the recipient of the Mountain West player of the week award. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KHQ Right Now

Montana Western's Nate Simkins named AP NAIA second team All-American

DILLON —Senior wide receiver Nate Simkins was named AP NAIA second team All-American, according to a Monday release from Montana Western. Simkins, a Dillon native, led the Frontier Conference in all receiving statistical categories, except for yards-per-catch. Per the release: he tallied 83 receptions, 1,122 receiving yards, 93.5 receiving yards per game, and 16 touchdowns this season. In addition, he holds five Montana Western program records: single-season passes caught (83), career passes caught (222), single-season touchdown receptions (16), career touchdown receptions (39), and total touchdowns (39).
MONTANA STATE
KHQ Right Now

Rocky Mountain College women win again, now 10-1 on young season

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Kloie Thatcher supplied 18 points, six assists and three steals Monday and Rocky Mountain College improved to 10-1 by beating No. 16 Vanguard University 73-57 in women's basketball. The Battlin' Bears, who have put together an eight-game winning streak, also received 16 points from N'Dea Flye,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
