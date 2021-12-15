Senior edges West at thrilling Dual in the Dome

It all came down to the final match. And that was fitting as the No. 2 Billings West Golden Bears hosted the No. 4 Billings Senior Broncs under the lights in an Eastern AA wrestling dual at the Golden Dome on Tuesday. The fans were in for a treat...
UTEP football scored arguably the best touchdown of the season with a play designed to confuse just about everyone on the field and at home. UTEP was a 13-point underdog to Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl. So what did they really have to lose?. They played like it,...
Marshall’s players were furious on Saturday night after one of their teammates was blasted on a dirty hit after a fair catch in the R&L Carriers Bowl in New Orleans. Louisiana Lafayette had a 4th-and-17 at their 45 down 21-16 early in the fourth quarter against the Thundering Herd. Rhys Byrns had a 37-yard punt and Marshall returner Willie Johnson signaled for a fair catch.
PFL light heavyweight prospect Jordan Young has died at the age of 27, as announced by his gym American Top Team on Sunday. Young’s cause of death is currently unclear. Young was a former Bellator fighter that had recently seemed to find his footing with the PFL. ATT posted...
Gonzaga flipped the script on recent shooting woes, putting in its best perimeter performance of the season in a 69-55 win over Texas Tech in Phoenix. The No. 5 Bulldogs (9-2) were red hot in the desert, shooting 41.9% on 3-pointers during their win over the No. 25 Red Raiders (8-2).
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM women’s basketball senior forward, Shai McGruder, has had an impressive senior campaign thus far. She leads the team in scoring and rebounds, and her hard work has been recognized by the conference On Monday it was announced that McGruder was the recipient of the Mountain West player of the week award. […]
DILLON —Senior wide receiver Nate Simkins was named AP NAIA second team All-American, according to a Monday release from Montana Western. Simkins, a Dillon native, led the Frontier Conference in all receiving statistical categories, except for yards-per-catch. Per the release: he tallied 83 receptions, 1,122 receiving yards, 93.5 receiving yards per game, and 16 touchdowns this season. In addition, he holds five Montana Western program records: single-season passes caught (83), career passes caught (222), single-season touchdown receptions (16), career touchdown receptions (39), and total touchdowns (39).
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Kloie Thatcher supplied 18 points, six assists and three steals Monday and Rocky Mountain College improved to 10-1 by beating No. 16 Vanguard University 73-57 in women's basketball. The Battlin' Bears, who have put together an eight-game winning streak, also received 16 points from N'Dea Flye,...
