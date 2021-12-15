ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munich city council backs NFL games at home of Bayern

MUNICH -- The Munich city council gave its backing Wednesday to a bid to host regular-season NFL games at the home of soccer club Bayern Munich. Three German cities are vying to become the league's partner. Munich, Frankfurt and DÃ¼sseldorf are on the NFL's shortlist to host a regular-season game,...

