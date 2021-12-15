First Watch and Chipotle, among others, to open in $20M Fern Creek retail center

A Kentucky company that got its start with a $10,000 line of credit more than a decade ago plans to go public in a deal that will result in a $2 billion valuation. Rubicon Technologies LLC, which established Lexington as its headquarters earlier this year, has entered into a merger agreement with Founder SPAC, a special purpose acquisition company. The deal, which will result in a combined enterprise value of about $1.7 billion at a price of $10 per share, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, according to a news release.
A former warehouse within an old Coca-Cola bottling factory has taken on new life in Paducah, Kentucky. The 9,000-square-foot space is now home to Sprocket, a nonprofit organization with ambitious goals to advance the tech economy in the city home to just over 27,000 people. Its intent is to serve as a hub for innovation by connecting entrepreneurs to capital and resources, while also growing the local tech talent pool, said Monica Bilak, founder and executive director of Sprocket and regional director of GroWest.
The University of Louisville has selected five projects for the first iteration of its Pandemic-Related Product Acceleration & Responsive Entrepreneurship Program. The accelerator program, called PRePARE for short, aims to solve the long-term health, economic and societal problems resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. It partners UofL researchers with companies and members of the community to scale up innovative ideas. The end goal is to grow existing companies or spin up new ones to bring those ideas to market, according to a news release.
Updates have been part of the campus' masterplan since 2019. Help Business First recognize those who have made an impact on health care in our community through their concern for patients, research and inventions, management skills, innovative programs for employees and service to the poor and uninsured.
TEN20 Craft Brewery will open a new satellite taproom in Anchorage near the Village Anchor on Friday, Dec. 10. The 2,000 square-foot taproom at 11505 Park Road represents TEN20’s first expansion since opening its flagship craft brewery production facility in October 2020 at 1020 E. Washington St. in the Butchertown neighborhood.
Valuation fintech leader BizEquity- known for its state-of-the-art valuation software and extensive client portfolio consisting of heavy-hitting banks, financial advisors, accounting professionals, and more- has achieved a milestone in the lending and fintech world. In September 2021, BizEquity partnered with Freedom Bank to power the bank’s release of a Business Valuation Loan product. Just two months after the launch, the Virginia-based bank underwrites its first loan using BizEquity’s valuation technology Michael M. Carter, the Founder & CEO of BizEquity stated, “Our mission from day one has been to help businesses and their owners get the credit, planning, and insurance coverage they need for the businesses they have built. BizEquity enables business owners to understand their worth by democratizing business valuation knowledge through our patented service. We are proud to power the first ever business valuation-based loan with Freedom Bank. We believe this will revolutionize banking by allowing bankers and their risk and credit departments to understand the enterprise value of the businesses they serve.” More information can be found at www.BizEquity.com.
Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
The Louisville Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.
Comments / 0