Praey for the Gods has exited Early Access and is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam for $29.99, developer No Matter Studios announced. For users who purchased the Early Access version on PC, the version 1.0 update adds the final two boss battles, the complete story from beginning to end, and all achievements, as well as a “substantial amount” of optimizations, bug fixes, and quality of life updates. The world is also complete, with no areas off limits.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO