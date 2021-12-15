ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Crash Champions Continues Aggressive Expansion In Florida

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crash Champions, LLC ("Crash Champions" or "Crash" or the "Company"), one of the nation's fastest growing independent collision repair companies, announced today the closing of five acquisitions across Florida, adding 12 new locations to the Company's growing footprint in the state. With these acquisitions, Crash now operates 27 Florida shops. The Company first entered the key growth market of Florida earlier this year and continues to execute on its mission to be a premier collision repair brand in the Sunshine State.

The Company's new acquisitions include:

  • Basset Group in Clearwater (2), Sunrise (1), Tampa (1), St. Petersburg (1), and West Palm Beach (1);
  • Lee's Car Care in Fort Lauderdale (1);
  • Dattilo's Collision Center in Pinellas Park (1);
  • Collision Giant in Clearwater (1), New Port Richey (1), and Wesley Chapel (1); and
  • Custom Color in Port St. Lucie (1).

"These new shops and their operators fit perfectly into our growth strategy in the state, as well as our overall corporate culture and operational ethos," said Matt Ebert, Crash Champions' founder and CEO. " Florida represents a massive opportunity for the Company. Its population is one of the largest in the country and its residents are heavily reliant on automotive transportation, even in its busiest cities. As is the case with every market in which we operate, our approach to expansion in Florida has centered around identifying the right partners in the right locations."

"These new acquisitions are reflective of everything we look for in prospective partners, with each organization sharing our deep-rooted commitment to delivering high-quality repairs and first-class service. Further, these locations strategically extend the Crash Champions name and brand into key territories within Florida, providing us an even stronger foothold within the state. We could not be more excited to welcome these five exceptional companies - and their outstanding team members - into the Crash Family."

Next to California, Florida is now the largest market for Crash Champions in the country.

For more information about Crash Champions, visit crashchampions.com/ and watch our video here.

For those collision repair companies interested in selling their business, Crash has made it easy. Please visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more.

About Crash ChampionsCrash Champions is a leading independent collision repair company operating more than 160 state-of-the-art centers across 17 states - including: California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Washington, Wisconsin - and Washington, DC. Founded in 1999 as a single shop outside Chicago by industry veteran and entrepreneur Matt Ebert, today Crash Champions is a top national brand and one of the fastest growing collision repair companies in America. For more information, visit www.crashchampions.com.

ContactGaffney Bennett PR Crash@gbpr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crash-champions-continues-aggressive-expansion-in-florida-301445491.html

SOURCE Crash Champions

