ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahwah, NJ

One Caught, Others Sought After Attempted Mahwah Vehicle Theft

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YGrM7_0dNWxZZD00

Two suspects were in custody following an attempted vehicle theft in Mahwah early Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

The call came in from the Rio Vista development shortly after dawn.

Police from neighboring towns and members of the Bergen County Sheriff's Office quickly joined in searching backyards and the woods between Routes 202 and 287.

Township police also escorted a bus from a nearby school, residents reported.

One arrest was quickly made.

The other suspect was nabbed within the perimeter hours later.

"He ran from an officer and tried to break into a house when he was apprehended," a law enforcement source said.

Northwest Bergen County continues to be plagued by vehicle thefts that often involve groups from Essex and Union counties. They often arrive in a single vehicle, then fan out through neighborhood driveways testing door handles. If a vehicle is locked, they move on to the next.

Mahwah Mayor Jim Wysocki asked area residents to contact township police immediately if they saw something or have security camera images that could help.

Mahwah PD: (201) 529-1000

Wysocki, who a retired township police officer, also urged owners to always lock their vehicles and take their keys or fobs no matter where they park or for how long.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Shot, Killed In Encounter With Police

A man was shot and killed during an encounter with police early Saturday in South Jersey, authorities confirmed. Three Vineland police officers sustained minor injuries during the 5:30 a.m. incident at the Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park in Cumberland County, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said. One...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mahwah, NJ
County
Bergen County, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Mahwah, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Long Island Man Nabbed For Attempted Robbery Of Laptop, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal a laptop computer from a woman sitting in a shopping center parking lot. The incident took place around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15, when the Riverhead Town Police were called to a disturbance in the parking lot of the Walmart store at 1890 Old Country Road in Riverhead.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Police Seek ID For Man In Attempted Morris County Break-In

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man seen trying to break into a vacant commercial space in Morris County. The man pictured above was seen ripping the screen and pushing open an unlocked window of a vacant commercial space next to Arthur’s Tavern in Morris Plains around 6:50 p.m. Monday, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Security Camera#Vehicles#Police#Mahwah Pd
Daily Voice

Four Accused Of Targeting Victims Based On Race In Area

Four men are facing hate crime charges after police said they robbed a home in the Hudson Valley and targeted the victims based on their race. Troopers responded to a report of a possible robbery at a home on Market Street in the Dutchess County town of Dover at about 11:50 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6, according to New York State Police.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

$10K Reward Offered In Deadly Elizabeth Shooting

A $10,000 reward is being offered in the shooting death of a 34-year-old man in an Elizabeth shooting Thursday night, authorities said. Shamar L. Brown, of Elizabeth, was found seriously injured at the intersection of Second Street and Bond Street around 8:30 p.m., Union County Prosecutor William Daniel, Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Bethlehem Police Seek ID For ShopRite Wallet Thieves

Bethlehem Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects who worked together to steal an elderly woman’s wallet at a local ShopRite. The suspects, pictured above, followed the victim into the foyer of the store on Dec. 2 around 10:15 a.m., Bethlehem Township police said in a release.
BETHLEHEM, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
177K+
Followers
32K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy