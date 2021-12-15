Angelina Jolie returns to Congress to advocate for Violence Against Women Act

SPOTTED: Angelina Jolie making a return trip to Capitol Hill, meeting with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to urge reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA.)

"This is a law that touches everyone’s lives and provides essential protections for abuse survivors," Jolie told ITK in a statement. "It’s important to take the opportunity of each VAWA reauthorization to advance protections, including for the most vulnerable, and based on what we now know medically about survivors’ needs and the long-lasting impact of trauma."

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) both shared photos on Tuesday of their one-on-ones with the "Eternals" actor.

Jolie was also seen in pics alongside Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.).

She made a similar push in Congress just a few months ago. The 46-year-old Academy Award winner met with Senate Democrats about the VAWA in September, saying in a statement at the time that she was asking lawmakers to include "provisions to better protect children against domestic violence and to prioritize children's health and safety in legal responses to trauma, including through judicial training and advancements in forensic evidence collection."

The House passed legislation in March to reauthorize the VAWA, which would provide grants for state and local governments that are working to address sexual assault, domestic abuse and dating violence and stalking through different programs.

ITK hears that following her trip to the Hill, Jolie fueled up with a stop at Washington's ritzy Indian eatery Rasika West End. The "formally dressed" performer was eyed dining with a group of women in a private room at the restaurant, which has been a favorite of former President Obama and Michelle Obama .

—Updated at 2:55 p.m.