ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed to weigh inflation surge against Omicron concerns

By Howard Schneider
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is expected on Wednesday to announce that it is speeding the end of its pandemic-era bond purchases and signal a turn to interest rate increases next year as a guard against surging inflation.

The identification of the Omicron coronavirus variant last month has added a new level of uncertainty for U.S. central bank officials who, after steadily discounting the impact of the pandemic on the economy's performance, must now assess how the new strain's faster spread may influence consumers, businesses, and the path of growth and inflation.

Private forecasters polled by Reuters still expect U.S. GDP growth of nearly 4% next year, well above trend, and are aligned around expectations the Fed's increased concern about inflation will cause it to pull the plug on its bond-buying program - originally set at $120 billion per month - in March and pencil in multiple rate increases for 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TtD4c_0dNWx84500
Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics

The Fed is due to issue a new policy statement along with updated economic projections following the end of its latest two-day meeting at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT). Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a news conference half an hour later.

Despite the unknowns around Omicron, the U.S. unemployment and inflation rates have blown past the Fed's most recent projections, issued in September, and policymakers now have to catch up with where the economy and markets seem to be heading.

Data released Wednesday morning confirmed the basic narrative of an economy that continues to grow despite the pandemic.

Retail sales rose less than expected in November, but remain well above pre-pandemic levels

. Import prices climbed, though at slower pace than in October. While business inventories increased strongly in October, the inventory-to-sales ratio fell from the previous month.

The need to rebuild inventories alongside strong consumer spending are among the factors economists feel will sustain economic growth in 2022.

Fed policymakers' new forecasts "will generally show lower projections for the unemployment rate and higher ones for inflation," prompting quarter-percentage-point increases in the Fed's short-term policy rate beginning in June, JPMorgan economist Michael Feroli wrote in a note ahead of the meeting.

"We think it's a close call between looking for two or three hikes in '22, but think three is a little more likely," Feroli wrote.

Powell's news conference will draw particular attention for how the newly renominated Fed chief frames the policy decision, the risks, and the outlook for next year, and whether his tone suggests more of an elevated concern about inflation, or the potential impact of the Omicron variant.

Either way there may be substantial change in the central bank's policy statement. Powell hinted as much in recent testimony in Congress when he said it was "time to retire" the Fed's reference to inflation as "transitory."

Instead of easing over 2021, as Fed officials expected, the pace of price increases has remained near levels not seen since the inflation scares of the late 1970s and early 1980s, and gone on long enough that it has begun to depress consumer sentiment, undermine wage increases, and draw fire from politicians in both major political parties.

It has also arguably passed the test the Fed set in September of 2020 when it promised not to raise interest rates until inflation exceeded 2% and was on track to remain above that level "for some time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TPBOJ_0dNWx84500
Reuters Graphics

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, a key gauge of inflation for the Fed, rose more than 2% on a year-over-year basis in March and hit 5% in October, with no clear sign that the price-fueling mix of clogged global supply chains and strong U.S. demand would change anytime soon.

'UNDER PRESSURE'

Investors for months have expected the Fed would have to react with higher interest rates to keep prices stable, which is one of its two main objectives mandated by Congress.

Policymakers' main tool to do that is to raise borrowing costs, which can discourage consumers from buying big-ticket items like homes and cars, and also undercut asset values - further depressing demand, and prices, through a "wealth effect."

Investors broadly are expecting the Fed to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate, currently set at a near-zero level, by a total of 0.75 percentage points next year.

The Fed's other mandated goal is to maintain maximum employment, and the current policy statement pledges to keep interest rates steady "until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent" with it.

With an unemployment rate of 4.2%, the U.S. economy may be close to that point.

But the pandemic's scars run deep and have not fully healed. The number of payroll jobs is about 4 million below the pre-pandemic peak of early 2020, and health, childcare and other concerns may still be keeping people from rejoining the labor force.

While positioning the Fed to act if needed against inflation next year, Powell also may use his news conference on Wednesday to buy time for the job market and rebut the idea that the Fed is now on a firm path to rate hikes and tighter financial conditions.

"The Fed is clearly under pressure to respond" to higher inflation, Jefferies economist Aneta Markowska wrote late last week. But it is likely to "gently push back" against the most aggressive rate-hike expectations and to tie its initial increase in borrowing costs to further progress on employment.

Reporting by Howard Schneider Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Gold hovers near 3-week high as Omicron fears boost safe-haven appeal

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Monday near a three-week high scaled last week, as fears over the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant buoyed the metal's safe-haven appeal. Spot gold was steady at $1,798.60 per ounce, as of 0807 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,800.10....
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar shines, euro sags as Omicron spreads while Fed hawks circle

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar hovered near its highest point in 17 months against major peers on Monday after Federal Reserve officials signalled a first pandemic-era interest rate increase could come as early as March. The euro sank with the British pound after the Netherlands went into...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Sterling erases post-BoE gains as Omicron weighs

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The British pound slipped to a three-day low on Monday, nearing $1.32 versus the greenback as a broad risk-off mood swept through financial markets. Growing doubts about U.S. President Biden’s infrastructure program to see the light of day due to Democrat Joe Manchin’s ‘no’ is prompting a rethink about U.S. growth forecasts for 2022 while surging Omicron cases in Europe are driving worries of potential lockdowns. L8N2T50V3.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Turkish lira hits record low after Erdogan defends economic policy

ISTANBUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira plunged to a record low against the dollar on Monday on concerns over President Tayyip Erdogan's low interest rates economic policy and soaring inflation. The lira traded at 17.2 to the U.S. currency at 0557 GMT, weakening from its close of 16.4790 on...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Former China official warns of yuan weakness in 2022 as economy slows

SHANGHAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China should prepare for its currency to pull further away from recent highs if economic data continues to disappoint next year, a former senior official at the country's foreign exchange regulator has warned. The dollar index (.DXY) could dominate the yuan's movements in 2022, even...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Analysis: After inflation, a bond supply shock may be next for markets

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Central banks, the developed world's most reliable group of bond buyers, could slash debt purchases next year by as much as $2 trillion across the four big advanced economies, implying a potentially hefty rise in many governments' borrowing costs. For years, but particularly since the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#U S Economy#U S Gdp#Interest Rates#Omicron#The Federal Reserve#Fed Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Fox News

Biden, Democrats and China are to blame for America's stagflation mess

PROGRAMMING ALERT: Watch Peter Navarro discuss this topic and more on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" on Saturday, December 18. When President Joe Biden canceled the Keystone Pipeline and ended the leasing of Federal lands for oil and gas exploration, he not only ensured an energy price shock. He would spike food prices. To understand why is to understand the stagflationary morass America now finds itself in.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

251K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy