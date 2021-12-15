ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

HIBBETT AND PUMA DONATE $20,000, APPAREL & FOOTWEAR TO SPREAD A LITTLE HOLIDAY CHEER AT CHILDREN'S OF ALABAMA

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibbett, Inc., leading Birmingham based premium footwear and athleisure retailer, today proudly announced a special donation to Children's of Alabama in partnership with leading global sportswear company, PUMA. In the spirit of the season, a donation of $20,000 along with 4,350 pieces of PUMA footwear and apparel and 10,560 crayon sets, were presented by Hibbett and PUMA to Children's of Alabama, on December 14, 2021.

"We cannot thank Hibbett and PUMA enough for their generous donation to Children's again this year," said Emily Hornak, Director of Cause Marketing and Corporate Partnerships at Children's of Alabama. "Meeting the emotional, social and psychosocial needs of patients and families through family centered care is a top priority at Children's, and these donations will benefit three areas of the hospital that have continued to provide extraordinary services for not only our patients, but also their families."

"We hope that this donation of funds and much needed supplies from Hibbett and our generous partners at PUMA will help support hundreds of families at Children's of Alabama this holiday season and beyond," said Sarah Sharp-Wangaard, VP Marketing, Hibbett. "We want to spread a little joy to the children, families and hard-working Children's staff, so they can focus on the important work of comfort and healing."

Donations from Hibbett and PUMA will benefit the Care Closet in Social Services, Child Life's Sugar Plum Shop and the CHIPS Center, which all focus on providing family centered care for patients and their families. The Care Closet is utilized by social workers from every division at Children's on a daily basis, and shoes and clothing items are frequently needed, but not always readily available. On average, the team provides more than 400 families in crisis with essential items each year.

The Sugar Plum Shop provides an average of 260 patient families with gifts to help ease the burden of being in the hospital during the holiday season annually, while Children's Hospital Intervention and Prevention Services (CHIPS Center) promotes hope and healing for those affected by child abuse and neglect. The specialty-trained staff at the CHIPS Center provides more than 2,850 counseling sessions for children and families in need each year.

Hibbett believes in supporting important causes in the greater Birmingham area and beyond through Hibbett | City Gear Community Give Back initiatives. Hibbett regularly supports neighborhood schools and other critical community programs in need, in hopes of providing a better and brighter future for all. To learn more about philanthropic endeavors visit www.Hibbett.com/philanthropy.

About HibbettHibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1086 Hibbett and City Gear specialty stores, located in 35 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com . Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Children's of AlabamaSince 1911, Children's of Alabama has provided specialized medical care for ill and injured children, offering inpatient, outpatient and primary care throughout central Alabama. Ranked among the best children's hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Children's serves patients from every county in Alabama and nearly every state. Children's is a private, not-for-profit medical center that serves as the teaching hospital for the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) pediatric medicine, surgery, psychiatry, research and residency programs. The medical staff consists of UAB faculty and Children's full-time physicians as well as private practicing community physicians.

About PUMAPUMA is one of the world's leading Sports Brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs more than 14,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany. https://about.puma.com/

Media Contact: Wendy Yellin, pr@hibbett.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hibbett-and-puma-donate-20-000--apparel--footwear-to-spread-a-little-holiday-cheer-at-childrens-of-alabama-301444825.html

SOURCE Hibbett Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Holiday donations needed for Children’s of Mississippi patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi leaders said there are holiday wish lists for toys and supplies for patients through Amazon and Walmart. Links to the wish lists can be found at umc.edu/inkinddonations. “The easiest and most helpful way to support Children’s of Mississippi patients this holiday season is to shop online from our wish lists and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLNS

Okemos man donates more than $200K to spread Holiday cheer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Making a difference in people’s lives this holiday season.That’s the goal for one man in Okemos. He’s giving away more than $200,000 before Christmas. “That was the whole reason behind it was just bring holiday cheer to people who just don’t have it,” said Mike Williams, the giveaway runner. “There are […]
OKEMOS, MI
MIX 106

How This Instagram Account is Spreading Holiday Cheer in Idaho

It’s the season of good deeds, and there’s an Instagram account that is bringing holiday cheer to everyone near. Back in the Spring of 2020, it seemed like the end was upon us. Depression, anxiety, and alcohol consumption were at an all-time high. The news was FILLED with COVID-19 news and caused mass hysteria and toilet paper shortages.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
WSVN-TV

City of Miami firefighters spread holiday cheer to dozens of children

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami firefighters spread holiday cheer to dozens of children. They are helping Santa hand out toys to more than 500 children in need. The firefighters first stopped at the Watch Me Grow Learning Center in Little Havana. For the firefighters, it was the look on...
MIAMI, FL
inputmag.com

A new shoe brand ripped off Kanye’s iconic Nike Air Yeezy 2 sneakers

Nike has spent the last year-plus repeatedly turning to the courts in a heightened effort to crack down on bootleggers, but there’s one emergent brand that hasn’t been scared off yet. Meta/Father LLC is set to launch its debut sneaker in the form of a clear and obvious Nike Air...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puma#On Children#Child Abuse#Charity#Hibbett Inc#Vp Marketing#Child Life#The Chips Center#The Sugar Plum Shop
WJTV 12

Best gift for nieces from aunts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for nieces from aunts is best?  The bond between an aunt and a niece is special and tends to blossom over time. Consider a way to convey that relationship through a thoughtful, useful gift. Keep in mind that the range of gifts is […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WJTV 12

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Charities
Footwear News

Retail Intel: Kenneth Cole Opens Holiday Pop-Up to Spotlight Black-Owned Businesses + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 17, 2021: Starting today, Kenneth Cole will spotlight 10 small-black owned businesses in a holiday pop-up shop. Located at the Kenneth Cole store at 328 Bowery in New York, the event will take place from 12 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. through Dec. 19. Kenneth Cole teamed up with Áwet New York, a Black, refugee-founded lifestyle brand, for the pop-up. “Awet is a talented designer who is also a good friend and fellow activist. Our personal...
RETAIL
104.3 WOW Country

How This Instagram Account is Spreading Holiday Cheer in Idaho

It’s the season of good deeds, and there’s an Instagram account that is bringing holiday cheer to everyone near. Back in the Spring of 2020, it seemed like the end was upon us. Depression, anxiety, and alcohol consumption were at an all-time high. The news was FILLED with COVID-19 news and caused mass hysteria and toilet paper shortages.
INTERNET
107.9 LITE FM

How This Instagram Account is Spreading Holiday Cheer in Idaho

It’s the season of good deeds, and there’s an Instagram account that is bringing holiday cheer to everyone near. Back in the Spring of 2020, it seemed like the end was upon us. Depression, anxiety, and alcohol consumption were at an all-time high. The news was FILLED with COVID-19 news and caused mass hysteria and toilet paper shortages.
INTERNET
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy