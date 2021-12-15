ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Tottenham wanted Leicester game called off in order to play Rennes fixture

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RvHgo_0dNWx3eS00

Tottenham requested Thursday night’s Premier League game with Leicester to be postponed in order to play their Europa Conference League match with Rennes.

Spurs had to call off the Group G tie with the French side last week after a Covid-19 outbreak at the club and UEFA rules stated that the fixture had to be rescheduled by December 31.

The governing body announced on Saturday that no new date was possible and the matter had been referred to its control, ethics and disciplinary body for a decision to be taken, with either side potentially being awarded a 3-0 win depending on the adjudication.

Tottenham identified Thursday as a possible date to rearrange and asked the Premier League to reschedule the game at the King Power Stadium, the PA news agency understands.

Spurs, who explored every feasible option to get the game replayed, have even offered to travel to France to play the remaining match. A win of any kind would send them through to the knockout stages ahead of Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.

Antonio Conte, whose side have already had two league games called off, said that an agreement with UEFA was not possible, though the PA news agency understands that the Premier’s League stance would be to prioritise their own competition.

“For sure, the Premier League didn’t want to postpone the game against Leicester, maybe because we have to play against Burnley and Brighton. We postponed two games before,” he said.

“I can understand, we can understand. On the other hand, I think we deserve to play our chance against Rennes to go to the next group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qp690_0dNWx3eS00
Antonio Conte trained with 16 senior players on Wednesday (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

“We don’t find a good solution between UEFA and Premier League, why Tottenham has to pay for this?

“It’s not fair we have to pay for a situation that isn’t our fault? I understand if we did something wrong but in this way, for the club, the players, the staff, it’s very difficult to understand what’s happening.

“We want to play the game. Tottenham deserves to play the game, to play the last game of this group.

“It’s a really strange situation because we didn’t play through no fault of our own but because of a big problem and because the Government decided to close our training ground, to stop our training session for three days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UMrOi_0dNWx3eS00
Spurs play Leicester on Thursday night (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

“For this reason we didn’t play. Not for another reason. I think we don’t have fault for what happened. I tell you, we deserve to play this game and to try to have a chance to go to the next round.”

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed his side also wanted the game called off because of a coronavirus outbreak, where nine players are expected to be missing.

Spurs are not out of the woods with their own Covid troubles as just 16 senior players trained on Wednesday.

Several players are back in training following their exit from isolation and Conte revealed that some of them could be on the bench.

We don’t find a good solution between UEFA and Premier League, why Tottenham has to pay for this?

“We started with 13 or 14 players,” Conte said. “But today we had training with 16 players and more young players.

“For sure some players tomorrow they can’t play. As I said before, players are back in training and today two players are back in training for the first time.

“And yesterday another player. But as you know well, they need to be fit to play.

“Surely tomorrow I’ll put these players on the bench for 15-20 minutes at the end. They have in their legs 20 or 25 minutes to play with us.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

UEFA confirms Tottenham v Rennes off after Spurs’ Covid outbreak

UEFA has confirmed that Tottenham’s Europa Conference League game with Rennes on Thursday night is off but discussions over a new date are ongoing. Spurs announced on Wednesday that they would not play the game due to the Covid-19 outbreak at the club, where up to 13 players and staff have been struck down.
UEFA
newschain

Tottenham’s clash with Rennes will not be played with UEFA set to decide outcome

Tottenham’s Europa Conference League home clash against Rennes will not be played, UEFA has announced. Spurs announced late on Wednesday that the game, which would have been their concluding match in Group G, would not take place the next day following a number of positive coronavirus cases at the club, with Rennes then accusing them of making an “unilateral decision”.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Brendan Rodgers
The Independent

No benefit from circuit breaker if players don’t get jabbed – Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp insists a Premier League circuit breaker is only useful if players get vaccinated.The Liverpool boss wants players to get their coronavirus boosters if the top flight takes a break.Klopp’s comments came after Thomas Tuchel criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Wolves.The league will hold a meeting on Monday over the growing crisis after six games were postponed this weekend and Klopp would be in favour of a break if players had their extra jabs during that time.“I don’t know, if someone tells me...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Tuchel says Covid-hit Chelsea put 'at risk' as Man City stroll

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting his coronavirus-hit Chelsea side at "huge risk" by forcing them to play at Wolves on Sunday as leaders Manchester City put Newcastle to the sword. Chelsea drew 0-0 at Molineux while City eased to a 4-0 away win before Tottenham held 10-man Liverpool to a 2-2 draw, denting the Reds' title hopes. But the action on the pitch was overshadowed by Britain's worsening Covid-19 crisis, with just four games played in total out of 10 originally scheduled. Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to discuss what action to take over the chaos, with growing questions over the integrity of the competition as the busy festive period looms.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rennes#Uefa Europa League#The Group G#French#The Premier League#Dutch
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp slams referee Paul Tierney for ‘two wrong decisions’ in Liverpool’s draw at Tottenham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side’s 2-2 draw at Tottenham could have turned out differently if VAR calls had gone their way.The Reds, who reported four cases of coronavirus before the game, were on course for three points in north London after goals from Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson helped them overturn Harry Kane’s early opener.But Son Heung-min took advantage of Alisson Becker’s howler to earn Spurs a worthy point, but the game was packed with VAR drama.Kane could easily have seen red for a first-half challenge on Robertson but his yellow card was not upgraded, unlike when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

Why Arsenal's Aubameyang was stripped of captain's armband by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has taken a strong and decisive measure by removing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the club captaincy after his 'latest disciplinary breach.'. The club announced the decision on Dec. 14, with the breach cited as the reason for the decision. The Gabon international was previously dropped by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Mikel Arteta confirms allegation of racial abuse in Arsenal’s victory at Leeds

Leeds are braced for a Premier League investigation after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed some of his players had been racially abused by a fan during his side’s 4-1 win at Elland Road.Gabriel Martinelli’s first-half brace and further goals from Bukayo Saka and substitute Emile Smith Rowe secured Arteta’s impressive side a third straight league win.The Gunners cashed in against a depleted Leeds side, who were without 10 first team players through injury and suspension, but the Londoners’ classy display was marred by football’s latest racist incident.Arteta said: “Yes, unfortunately I can confirm that. It was reported to the stadium...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.FootballLiverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.😝 pic.twitter.com/NRA6xANFVS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021Not bad.... not bad at all 😁 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021Another win at Anfield 🥶❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ozPhVNKNVL— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) December 16, 2021Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021Kylian Mbappe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal striker is not available to face Leeds, Mikel Arteta confirms

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not yet ready to bring back former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang into the team.Aubameyang has been stripped of the armband and left out of the last two Premier League games, the club having taken stern disciplinary action after the Gabon forward reportedly returned late from a trip abroad to visit his ill mother.Alexandre Lacazette captained the side as the Gunners beat West Ham on Wednesday night to move back up into the top four.Arteta confirmed Aubameyang would also not be considered for Saturday’s trip to Leeds as speculation continues over whether the 32-year-old has played his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
The Independent

Premier League managers to discuss Covid-19 crisis at Monday meeting

Premier League managers will convene on Monday to discuss the Covid-19 crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is on a knife edge.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled matches have already been postponed due to positive Covid tests, and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle the club bosses’ “concerns and unanswered questions”, in particular around the criteria used by the Premier League board to grant approval to a postponement.Magpies manager Howe is worried the incomplete fixture list makes the league...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola convinced leaders Manchester City still have room for improvement

Pep Guardiola has warned Manchester City’s Premier League title rivals there is more to come from his team after seeing them roll over Newcastle without getting out of second gear.City head into Christmas three points clear of Liverpool and six better off than Chelsea following a 4-0 win at St James’ Park, despite Guardiola being less than impressed with their first-half display.It was their 34th league victory of 2021, eclipsing the previous record set by Liverpool in 1982, although the Spaniard is convinced there is further improvement in his squad.Asked what that said about his team, he replied: “Our consistency.“I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
108K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy