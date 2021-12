I was sitting around talking to my friend Mike Soileau and we were talking about the Prien Lake Mall and the changes over the years. This is Mike's hometown and he's been here his entire life. I moved here in 2001 and I have seen plenty of stores come and go. It made me decide to put together a list of stores that are no longer inside the mall and honestly some of these have gone out of business completely.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 10 DAYS AGO