Jim Jones & Freddie Gibbs Throw Hands!

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to reports, Jim Jones and Freddie Gibbs allegedly got into...

Freddie Gibbs Beaten up by Jim Jones and Crew? Witness Says Star Ended up All Wounded [Details]

According to a witness, Freddie Gibbs had allegedly gotten into a fight with Jim Jones and his crew where the former came out of it beaten up and wounded. On December 14, the two rappers engaged in a physical brawl after running into each other the same night in Miami City. AllHipHop stated that their squad of boys accompanied both Gibbs and Jones, but the "Gat Damn" singer received the losing end of the stick.
DJ Akademiks Taunts Freddie Gibbs After Alleged Jim Jones Fight

DJ Akademiks is having the best day of his life after finding out that rapper Freddie Gibbs, one of his biggest enemies on social media, allegedly got beaten up by Jim Jones and his entourage at a fancy restaurant in Miami. Both rappers were reportedly at modern steakhouse Prime 112...
Jim Jones
Freddie Gibbs
Rick Ross Is Trying To Get Freddie Gibbs To Mend His Relationship With Jeezy

Rick Ross recently joined Elliott Wilson and B. Dot for a new episode of Rap Radar to plug his latest album, Richer Than I’ve Ever Been. During the conversation, Ross talked about Freddie Gibbs and how they were ultimately able to mend their once-fractured relationship. Gibbs previously dissed the Maybach Music Group boss, claiming his music was filled with nothing but “bold-faced” lies.
Freddie Gibbs Responds To Akademiks "Exposing" His Family

Freddie Gibbs and Akademiks' beef couldn't get any weirder. One guy streams on Twitch while the other is a reformed drug dealer who has a penchant for trolling. The two have gone back-and-forth for a minute now, though Ak threw up the white flag after his Instagram page was shut down. According to Akademiks, Freddie Gibbs was responsible for getting his account suspended.
Jim Jones Responds to People Trolling Him Over His Braids

Trolls have found a new mark in Jim Jones. The Dipset rapper is known to wear his hair in braids, and some observers have wondered why we apparently never witness his braids freshly done. Fans thought about it so much that a new meme is now floating around, comprised of two photos of the 45-year-old with the caption, “It’s like Jim Jones goes to get his hair braided and says ‘When you’re done, brush it.’”
Rick Ross Says He Spoke To Freddie Gibbs & Jeezy About Squashing Beef

Rick Ross is fresh off of the release of his latest body of work, Richer Than I Ever Been. It was initially announced in the pandemic before getting continuously pushed back but, as the fourth quarter closes out, Rick Ross came in with a buzzer-beater. Following the album's release, Ross...
‘America’s Got Talent’ star Jay Jay Phillips has died from Covid-19 – reports

America’s Got Talent star Jay Jay Phillips has died, aged 30.His family told TMZ that the musician was suffering from Covid-19 at the time of his death, noting that he became sick during Thanksgiving week.The outlet also reported that his family and friends were checking in on him, but just before the holiday his condition deteriorated.While his family urged him to go to the hospital, the outlet reports that he told them that he just needed to “sleep it off”.Phillips’ girlfriend and mother reportedly returned to check on him on Thanksgiving and found him dead at his home.This a breaking story - more to follow
Tyler Perry Promises ‘Every Available Resource Will Be Used’ to Find Jacqueline Avant’s Killer

Tyler Perry has shared his mourning over the death of Jacqueline Avant, stating that “every available resource will be used” to help find the philanthropist’s killer. Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant and mother of Nicole Avant, was fatally shot early Wednesday morning by a home intruder at her Beverly Hills residence. “My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family. This world can be so cruel and cold!!” Perry wrote on his official Twitter. The media figure also shared several images of the Avants. “I have no idea what kind of sub-human could...
Fabolous Finally Goes Public With Diddy Party Confession

Most people want to go to a celebrity afterparty to rub shoulders and mingle with whichever stars are in the house. Fabolous has been to several events in his day, but it appears he feels some of those parties weren’t all they were cracked up to be. The Brooklyn rapper...
