ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

For Course Hero, venture capital was once an unobvious solution

By Natasha Mascarenhas
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaunched in 2006, education startup Course Hero started its life away from the attention of venture capital. After launching, the company waited eight years to raise a $15 million Series A. Then, after going another nearly six years without raising venture capital, Course Hero closed two financings in 2020....

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Weight care management startup Found lands $100M at a $600M valuation

WestCap — a growth equity firm founded by former Blackstone and Airbnb executive Laurence Tosi — led the investment, with participation from IVP, The Chernin Group, G9 Ventures and Able Partners. Existing backers GV, Define and founding investor Atomic also put money in the round, along with angel investors such as Instacart CEO Fidji Simo and Everly Health CEO Julia Cheek.
WEIGHT LOSS
MarketWatch

Waste and recycling platform Rubicon is going public via merger with Founder SPAC in $1.7 billion deal

Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
LEXINGTON, KY
CoinTelegraph

DuckSquad — First decentralized venture capital NFT launches on Only1

Would you prefer to invest in a private deal pre-initial DEX offering (-IDO)? Why should venture capitalists (VCs) get the best token deals when you — the users — ultimately are the most valuable part of any project?. Blockchain startups provide DuckDAO users with a seed or private...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#The Edtech Company#Wellington Management#Omers Growth Equity#D1 Capital Partners#Course Hero#Ebitda#Symbolab#Litcharts#Cliffsnotes#Quillbot
dig-in.com

The venture capital view of insurtechs

Insurtechs continue to be a highly-funded sector and the pace will likely continue into 2022. Global insurtech funding has seen over $10 billion across 427 deals so far this year which is 48% greater than all the deals in 2020, according to a report from CB Insights. During, “The View...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

General Catalyst leads $7M investment in AR startup selling NFT jetpacks

Institutional investors are also making their bets on the NFT “metaverse.” Crypto startup Jadu, which has made millions of dollars selling pixelated NFT jetpacks and hoverboards, has scored $7 million in venture funding from General Catalyst with additional funding from Coinbase Ventures, The VR Fund, Sound Ventures and Guy Oseary, among others.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
incomeinvestors.com

Trinity Capital Inc: Bullish 8%-Yielding Venture Capital Play Hikes Dividend 13.8%

Trinity Capital Stock Should Be on the Radar of Investors. Operating a flourishing business is tough. Finding a reliable cash stream to fund a growth-stage company can be even more daunting. Enter Trinity Capital Inc (NASDAQ:TRIN), a business development company (BDC) that provides term loans and equipment financing to growth-stage companies.
STOCKS
irei.com

FirstEnergy invests in venture capital fund to help advance sustainable energy innovation

FirstEnergy Corp. has announced an incremental investment in global venture capital firm Energy Impact Partners’ (EIP) Fund II. Through this and other funds, EIP brings leading utility, energy, real estate and industrial companies together with sustainable energy entrepreneurs to help finance, develop and deploy technologies to lead the transition to a sustainable future.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Exclusive: Course Hero raises $380 million at $3.6 billion valuation

Course Hero, a Silicon Valley provider of online class study materials, has raised $380 million in Series C funding at a $3.6 billion valuation led by Wellington Management. Why it matters: The company is becoming a major education industry acquirer, having recently bought CliffsNotes, LitCharts, QuillBot and Symbolab. These four...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Ex-Snap employees raise $4.3M for conversational commerce startup Whym

The round was led by Deciens Capital and included participation from DNX Ventures, Reciprocal Ventures, Unusual Ventures, Chaos Ventures and Magic Fund, as well as small investments from Sequoia, Lightspeed and Canaan Partners. Whym also has angel investments from founders and other executives from Stripe, PayPal, Venmo, Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, Uber, Airbnb, Red Bull and Spotify.
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

Venture Capital Firm SK Square Wants Its Portfolio Firms to Invest in Metaverse

As a venture capital firm, SK Square made an equity investment in Korbit Exchange, South Korea’s fourth-largest trading platform. SK Square, the venture capital arm of the South Korean holding and IT services company, SK Inc (KRX: 034730) has doubled down on its love for the growing world of blockchain technology with a new mandate to prompt its portfolio companies to have a metaverse presence.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Web 3.0 is Changing Venture Capital and Accelerator Models

Decentralized technologies are opening doors for millions of people to participate in a new wave of value creation based on merit more than connections and luck of the draw. Blockchain technology allows for platforms to operate transparently on open source coding that levels the playing field for everyone involved. Photo...
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

ST Engineering’s Corporate Venture Capital Unit Invests In hiSky, A Satellite Voice, Data And IoT Solutions Provider

ST Engineering announced that its Corporate Venture Capital unit, ST Engineering Ventures Pte Ltd, led a US$30m Series A round in Israel-based hiSky Ltd., a leading developer and provider of affordable and agile satellite Internet of Things (IoT) networks and solutions, with participation from SDF (Strategic Development Fund), the investment arm of Tawazun Holding, and hiSky’s existing shareholders.
BUSINESS
tcbmag.com

Minneapolis Black-led Venture Capital Firm Nears $50M Fundraising Goal

Venture capital has, historically, been a white guys’ game. A cursory look at the numbers certainly bears that out: In the first half of 2021, Black entrepreneurs secured just 1.2 percent of the record $147 billion in venture capital invested in U.S. startups, according to an analysis by Crunchbase. In 2020, Black founders landed only 0.6 percent of U.S. venture capital dollars.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy