NYC has fallen rapidly into the grip of a surge of the Omicron COVID variant, and while we haven't, at this point, seen the kinds of mass show cancellations and venue closures that characterized the initial COVID lockdown in March of 2020, they are starting to happen more frequently again. Baby's All Right in Williamsburg has announced that they're shutting down until New Year's Eve, writing, "so yeah, bummed as you are that this is going down rn but Baby is gonna take a chill until our NYE party. We'll make sure to take care of all the logistics with possible reschedulings and refunds etc so cozy up and stay safe out there. We wish everyone a beautiful holiday and we'll see you on New Year's and beyond." Sir Babygirl and Public Practice are among the artists that were scheduled to play, though many of the shows were being postponed before Baby's even made their own announcement.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO