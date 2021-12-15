ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Runaway Tesla left trail of destruction in central Paris, say witnesses

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – The off-duty taxi driver who crashed a Tesla Model 3 in Paris on Saturday night ploughed through metal posts, a row of pay-to-ride bicycles, a recycling bin full of glass and hit pedestrians and a van before finally coming to a halt, witnesses said. Tillard...

