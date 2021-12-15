ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opus Consulting Solutions Is All Set To Help Organizations Take Advantage Of The Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Boom

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the pandemic, the Buy Now, Pay Later trend has witnessed exponential growth. This flexibility of deferred payment for purchases has many takers among online shoppers.

With over two decades of experience in building highly innovative payment solutions, Opus has a remarkable track record of helping marquee clients tap into the trillion-dollar market of global payments.

Addressing the growing popularity of flexible payment offerings, TM Praveen, CEO of Opus Consulting Solutions said, "We're helping the leading financial services organizations in adopting flexible financing options like BNPL. The BNPL model is desirable across the board — while cash-strapped customers are loving the option to space out payments over time; merchants are increasingly investing in these offerings to meet the customer's rising demands for speed and convenience.

We are also seeing organizations reprioritizing their digital transformation strategies with a renewed focus on cloud, API, data, and security. In 2022, as customer experience and data security take center stage — digital transformation investments will skyrocket to new heights. Opus has been building multiple new solutions and is well poised to help organizations accelerate digital transformation." With extensive solutions development experiences in the past and vast technical expertise, Opus is rolling out timely, API-backed solutions to help organizations tap into emerging trends like BNPL and real-time payments.

"A well-constructed API system plays a crucial role in tackling hindrances that slow down the deployment of real-time payment rails. Coming to BNPL, it's important to watch out for sophisticated fraudsters that are exploiting the system. In this regard, we are helping organizations and merchants battle fraud and offer customers a convenient and transparent checkout experience with a multi-layered approach," added TM Praveen.

About Opus Consulting Solutions

Opus Consulting Solutions is a global provider of outcome-driven payment strategies. Opus combines its deep technology proficiency with unmatched domain expertise in payments and FinTech to deliver unparalleled quality and value in their work.

Visit https://opusconsulting.com to learn more. Follow Opus on LinkedIn.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opus-consulting-solutions-is-all-set-to-help-organizations-take-advantage-of-the-buy-now-pay-later-bnpl-boom-301445481.html

SOURCE Opus Consulting Solutions, Inc.

