Premier League rejected request this week to postpone match due to Covid cases

By PA Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Premier League has rejected at least one request for a match to be postponed due to...

Jarrad Branthwaite punishes Chelsea as Everton snatch point at Stamford Bridge

Profligate Chelsea conceded vital ground in the Premier League title race by slipping to a sub-standard 1-1 draw with callow Everton at Stamford Bridge. Teenage defender Jarrad Branthwaite netted his first Everton goal to plunder a draw for the injury-hit Toffees, stunning a Chelsea outfit missing a clutch of senior players through Covid-19.
Premier League resists calls to suspend weekend games despite coronavirus issues

The Premier League resisted calls to suspend all matches this weekend after postponing five fixtures due to coronavirus outbreaks.Manchester United’s match against Brighton on Saturday was the first to be called off due to Covid-19 issues before a further four games followed suit.Southampton’s game with Brentford Crystal Palace’s visit to Watford, West Ham’s clash with Norwich, and Sunday’s meeting between Everton and Leicester at Goodison Park also need to be rearranged.The #PL Board has postponed a further four matches due to be played this weekend because of an increase in positive COVID-19 casesFull details: https://t.co/9rUcsajUAj#SOUBRE | #WATCRY | #WHUNOR...
All you need to know as Covid outbreaks hit Premier League and EFL fixtures

Four of this week’s Premier League matches have so far been postponed due to Covid-19 infections but for the time being at least, the league has said the show will go on. Here the PA news agency looks at which games have gone, what the rules say about postponement and the steps the clubs are taking to try to keep matches on.
Premier League issues statement over postponed Leicester vs. Tottenham match

The Premier League officially postponed today’s match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur — a 180º flip on their position yesterday when they had rejected calls from both clubs to call off the match. They have now posted their rationale for changing their minds in a statement posted on the Premier League’s website, and have stated that the decision was made due to increased numbers of COVID-19 positive tests within Leicester’s squad.
Dundee Utd confident of Covid containment as shutdown call gets little support

Dundee United are confident they have contained a Covid-19 outbreak as David Martindale’s calls for a two-week Scottish football shutdown got little support. The Livingston manager claimed the cinch Premiership should bring forward its winter break after United reported positive cases and St Johnstone lost Chris Kane to new isolation rules for household cases.
Hasenhuttl critical of number of EFL players not vaccinated against Covid-19

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says he only wants players with an “open mind” after criticising the high number of unvaccinated footballers. Figures for the 72 English Football League clubs revealed 25 per cent of players across the Championship, League One and League Two do not intend to have a Covid-19 jab.
Premier League managers to discuss Covid-19 crisis at Monday meeting

Premier League managers will convene on Monday to discuss the Covid-19 crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is on a knife edge. Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled matches have already been postponed due to positive Covid tests, and Aston Villa...
Matt Lowton: Burnley are ‘well equipped’ to deal with fixture congestion

Matt Lowton believes Burnley are well equipped to handle any fixture congestion later in the season following a second postponement in less than three weeks. After the clash with Tottenham last month fell victim to snow, Wednesday’s meeting with Watford at Turf Moor was called off less than three hours before kick-off because of Covid-19 cases in the Hornets’ camp.
Scotland manager Steve Clarke planning to defeat Ukraine three times in 2022

Scotland manager Steve Clarke is intent on inflicting three defeats on Ukraine in 2022 after being pitted against them in the UEFA Nations League. The Scots were already due to face the Euro 2020 quarter-finalists in a World Cup play-off semi-final at Hampden. And now they will meet them twice more within a matter of months after being drawn alongside Ukraine, the Republic of Ireland and Armenia in Thursday’s Nations League draw.
Walsall defender Emmanuel Monthe given seven-match ban for homophobic comment

Walsall defender Emmanuel Monthe has been suspended for seven games by the Football Association for making a homophobic comment to an opposition player while playing for Tranmere last season. Monthe has also been fined £1,200 and ordered to attend an educational course after abusing a Forest Green player in Rovers’...
Ange Postecoglou to make late call on injured Celtic players ahead of cup final

Ange Postecoglou will give his injured Celtic players more time in their bid to make Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup final against Hibernian at Hampden Park. Portuguese winger Jota has already been ruled out with a hamstring injury and the Hoops boss had previously said Swiss striker Albian Ajeti, also suffering with a hamstring problem, would probably not be back before the winter break while Greek forward Giorgos Giakoumakis had a clean-up operation of his knee.
Nicky Devlin welcomes heavy schedule as Livingston look to build on winning run

Livingston captain Nicky Devlin has welcomed the heavy schedule as they look to build on their winning run. Livi have beaten Hibernian and Dundee United in their past two matches and have a chance to put further distance between themselves and the bottom teams in the cinch Premiership when they host Ross County on Saturday.
