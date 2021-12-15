ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

AE Global Announces Strategic Hires, Bolsters Cannabis Division

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Global , a comprehensive CPG and cannabis packaging innovations and solutions provider, today announced two new senior leadership appointments - Derek Thomas as Chief Growth Officer and Elizabeth Corbett as Vice President of Sales, effective immediately.

Derek Thomas brings more than a decade of business development, scaling, and strategy to AE Global. Most recently, Thomas served as Vice President of Business Development for Veritas Farms, a publicly traded, vertically integrated full-spectrum hemp extracts company. In his role, he oversaw the company's growth as it scaled across the U.S. and developed partnerships across health and beauty, grocery, and retail including CVS, Rite Aid, Kroger, Publix and more.

Elizabeth Corbett is a packaging industry veteran with 20 years of experience developing and executing comprehensive packaging and supply chain programs, having spent the last eight years specializing in cannabis packaging. Previously, Corbett served as the director of sales for new business development at Neenah Paper. In this and previous roles, she developed packaging and supply-chain solutions for leading global retail giants such as Starbucks, Tiffany & Co. and Estee Lauder. Most recently Corbett expanded the cannabis packaging platforms for Veritiv Corporation and RR Donnelley, building programs for some of the largest MSO's in the industry.

"We started AE Global to fill the gap in providing strategic & comprehensive domestic packaging solutions tailored to the cannabis industry," said AE Global's Mike Forenza, Managing Partner. "We want MSO's, SSO's, and startups alike to have access to innovative, yet sustainable packaging programs that build on mainstream best practices and trends. Elizabeth's and Derek's experience across cannabis, health and beauty, wine and spirits, and retail is invaluable to supporting that work."

About AE Global:

AE Global is a comprehensive CPG packaging and commercialization solutions provider. The cannabis-focused division provides cannabis MSO's, SSO's, and wholesale brands with proactive solutions to bring products to market from concept to execution. AE Global has launched countless brands and innovative packaging solutions, including Curaleaf's Select Squeeze Bottle and our in-house EZ-Lock™ and Amplify™ packaging. AE Global develops custom packaging solutions via its in-house innovation lab which features a full color Roland printer, CAD cutting table, multiple 3D printers, and a team of graphic designers, structural designers, and prepress engineers. AE Global invests heavily into vertically integrated manufacturing locations to promote supply chain efficiencies and bolster customer's sustainability initiates. AE Global has 75 years of packaging experience and launched its cannabis division as states began to legalize medicinal and recreational cannabis.

AE Global Media Contact: Leland RadovanovicTrailblaze AEG@Trailblaze.co

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ae-global-announces-strategic-hires-bolsters-cannabis-division-301445509.html

SOURCE AE Global

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Cronos Group Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos Group" or the "Company") is providing a default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203"). On November 9, 2021,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Delta To Acquire Universal Instruments - A Leader In Precision Automation Solutions For Electronics Manufacturing -to Further Its Smart Manufacturing Capabilities

TAIPEI, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics, Inc. (later referred to as "Delta"), a global leading provider of smart energy-saving solutions, today announced the agreement to acquire, through its subsidiary Delta International Holding Limited B.V., UI Acquisition Holding Co., owner of Universal Instruments Corporation and its worldwide branches and subsidiaries for an estimated amount of US$88.9 million (approx. NT$2,471,420 thousand)**. Universal Instruments, a global leader in precision automation solutions for smart manufacturing, boasts a lineage of over 100 years and provides precision automation solutions to world-leading customers in a broad range of fields, including automotive, computing, medical, industrial, as well as printed circuit board surface mount placement and odd-form insertion. The transaction is expected to generate substantial synergies by leveraging both companies' R&D and global customer base and to strengthen Delta's smart manufacturing capabilities for the electronics industry.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Swiss Crypto Bank Collaborates With MT4 To Introduce Optimal Trading Environment

PRAGUE, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As new opportunities in the financial markets emerge on a daily basis, global online trading brand Swiss Crypto Bank has officially announced an interesting collaboration with veteran and trusted trading platform MetaTrader 4. According to Swiss Crypto Bank's spokesperson, Anthony Barone, this is the optimal solution for today's trading environment, and more importantly, for tomorrow's one as well.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

UPCOMING DEADLINE: TMC The Metals Company Inc. F/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action - TMC, SOAC

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TMC; SOAC) securities between March 4, 2021 and October 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until next Monday, December 27, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Carper v. TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp., No. 21-cv-05991 (E.D.N.Y.). Commenced on October 28, 2021, the TMC class action lawsuit charges TMC and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. A similar lawsuit, Tran v. TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp., No. 21-cv-06325, is also pending in the Eastern District of New York.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Estee Lauder
TheStreet

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. Signs Purchase Agreement For The Acquisition Of Classroom Salon Holdings LLC.

New York, NY, Dec. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) ("GTII" or the "Company"), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today it has executed a member unit purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Classroom Salon Holdings, LLC ("Classroom Salon Holdings"). GTII and Classroom Salon Holdings' affiliate Classroom Salon, LLC ("Classroom Salon") had previously extended the execution date for a definitive purchase agreement to December 30, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Announces Closing Of Upsized $345,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: IVCBU) (the "Company"), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced that it closed its initial public offering of 34,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, including 4,500,000 units pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' overallotment option. The offering was upsized from an original 25,000,000 unit offering to a 34,500,000 unit offering. The gross proceeds from the offering were $345 million before deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market ("NASDAQ") under the ticker symbol "IVCBU" on December 15, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 2,200,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share. Proceeds from the initial public offering were $22.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. The shares began trading on the NYSE American on December 14, 2021 under the ticker symbol "VINE."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Cpg#Cvs Rite Aid#Kroger#Neenah Paper#Starbucks Tiffany Co#Veritiv Corporation#Mso#Ae Global#Managing Partner#Sso
TheStreet

Viatris To Move Its Investor Event Previously Scheduled For January 7 To No Later Than February 28 When The Company Expects To Report Its Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (VTRS) today announced that it will move its investor event previously scheduled for Friday, January 7, 2022 to no later than February 28, 2022 in conjunction with the release of its fourth quarter 2021 results. The Company also reiterated its 2021 financial guidance, previously provided on November 8, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Viscosity Technology Announces Microsoft Cloud Platform Gold Partner Status

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viscosity Technology, Inc. ( Viscosity), recognized in the industry as a niche provider of Oracle & Microsoft professional services, announced today it has achieved the prestigious Microsoft Cloud Platform Gold Partner Status. Viscosity joins the top 1% of Microsoft partners worldwide. Microsoft Gold competency is a recognized mark of the highest standards of technology and business performance worldwide.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Publix
TheStreet

ALERT: Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - MARA

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) - Get Marathon Digital Holdings Inc Report securities between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until February 15, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Schlatre v. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc., No. 21-cv-02209 (D. Nev). Commenced on December 17, 2021, the Marathon Digital class action lawsuit charges Marathon Digital along with certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Interfor Expands And Extends Its Revolving Credit Facility

BURNABY, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX: IFP) today announced that it has closed an early renewal and expansion of its revolving credit facility with a syndicate of major Canadian and U.S. banks co-led by RBC Capital Markets, TD Securities and Wells Fargo.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Corsa Coal Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

FRIEDENS, Pa., Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV: CSO) (OTCQX: CRSXF) ("Corsa" or the "Company"), a premium quality metallurgical coal producer, today announced that its board of directors has adopted a shareholder rights plan (the "Rights Plan") with immediate effect. The adoption of the Rights Plan is...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Arcturus Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the "Company", "Arcturus", Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors and the Company's Board of Directors approved inducement grants of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 13,800 shares of Arcturus' common stock to three newly-hired employees. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) inducement grant exception as a component of each individual's employment compensation and were granted as an inducement material to his or her acceptance of employment with the Company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Toronto, Ontario and Nucla, Colorado , Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (" Western" or the " Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement") of 372,966 units (the " Units") at a price of CAD$1.60 per Unit. The aggregate gross proceeds raised in this Private Placement amount to CAD$596,746.
NUCLA, CO
TheStreet

Northstar Announces Key Strategic Senior Management Appointments

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce key strategic appointments to its senior management team as the Company prepares for significant business developments in 2022. All appointments are effective December 15, 2021. Chief Financial Officer -...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Sprinklr Announces Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud to Drive Unified Customer Experience Management for Global Enterprises

Sprinklr, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to provide companies with an exceptional public cloud experience that will help them enhance their customer experience management strategies. “Sprinklr works with large, global companies that want flexibility when deciding where...
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy