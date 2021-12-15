ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Tree lighting tonight

gallupsun.com
 3 days ago

The Navajo Nation is holding its Third Annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony and...

gallupsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
princessanneindy.com

Lighting the village Christmas tree in Pungo

PUNGO — Ray Brown slipped on some reflective outerwear shortly before the 14th Annual Pungo Village Christmas Tree Lighting kicked into motion because he had to cross traffic along Princess Anne Road and reach a very special guest. “I’ve got to go get Santa,” he said. Brown,...
POLITICS
The Bronx Chronicle

Pelham Parkway Christmas Tree Lighting

It was getting colder Wednesday as darkness began to set in at the Christmas tree on Pelham Parkway off White Plains Road. Students from PS 83 were proud to show off their singing talent before the tree lighting, as they sang several Christmas songs as the crowd waited for the lights to go on. PS 83 Principal Brandon Muccino was so proud of his students who were singing as if they were on the stage at Rockefeller Center.
VILLAGE OF PELHAM, NY
The Bronx Chronicle

Allerton Avenue Christmas Tree Lighting

Tuesday Evening after the Community Board 7 Christmas Tree lighting, I was able to make it to the Allerton Triangle, where just On Saturday the Menorah was lit by Rabbi Pewzner. With the menorah still on site and all lights lit in the background, the Allerton Avenue Triangle Christmas Tree was lit.
POLITICS
Daily Review

City Christmas Lighting contest tonight, Dec. 14

Tonight, Dec. 14, he City of Franklin's Annual citywide Christmas Lighting Contest will be held. You do not have to registe,r simply click on your lights by 6 p.m., as judges will split the city into four residential districts and one business district to judge lights. Who will have bragging rights for a year of "Most Festive in Franklin"? 1st & 2nd Place Winners will have signs placed in their yards and will be announced on Facebook.
FRANKLIN, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#The Navajo Nation#Navajo Nation Council
sanatogapost.com

See Schuylkill Canal Tonight, Lighted By Candles

MONT CLARE PA – An annual holiday luminaria presentation, which bathes Lock 60 and the Locktender’s House along the Schuylkill Canal in Mont Clare in glowing candlelight, will be held Saturday (Dec. 11, 2021) from 5-8 p.m., by the Schuylkill Canal Association. The event is free to attend and open to the public. Be forewarned: public parking at Lock 60, 400 Towpath Rd., is limited.
MONT CLARE, PA
wcti12.com

Inaugural Christmas Tree Lighting Event

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — County leaders in Onslow County hosted an inaugural Christmas Tree Lighting event Saturday, December 11. LaQuesha Cadwallader, the recreation program supervisor, said the holiday event includes Toys for Tots, local small shop vendors, and live entertainment from within the community. Organizers said Santa and Mrs....
JACKSONVILLE, NC
thefallonpost.org

The Famous Fallon Christmas Tree Lighting

At 95, Betty Rogne Sets Hearts Alight on Maine Street. Christmas Tree lighting and all the small-town festivities were held last Friday night, as tradition calls, on the first Friday of December. Mayor Ken Tedford and the Fallon City Council welcomed the community to an open house at City Hall and the Douglass House during the afternoon prior to the lighting of the tree and fireworks show that took place at 6 p.m.
FALLON, NV
Daily Freeman

Holiday Lights nomination deadline is tonight

The Daily Freeman is seeking nominations for its annual Holiday Lights Tour, featuring the best-decorated homes in the region. The deadline for nomination is Sunday, Dec. 12, at midnight. The feature will publish in print and online on Dec. 19, 2021, and will include a driving map of Kingston and...
KINGSTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WSMV

Metro Nashville to light holiday tree

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor Cooper will be hosting Metro's holiday tree lighting this year. The public is invited to attend the ceremony beginning at 5:30 PM at the historic courthouse. Special guests will be in attendance with the Donelson Middle School band playing for visitors.
NASHVILLE, TN
Herald Community Newspapers

Cedarhurst Christmas tree lighting on Sunday

At 4 p.m. on Sunday in Andrew J. Parise Park, 257 Cedarhurst Ave., in Cedarhurst, the village will hold its annual Christmas tree lighting. There will be the traditional bonfire, freshly roasted chestnuts, hot chocolate and cookies and carolers from St. Joachim’s R.C. Church in Cedarhurst, St. Joseph’s R.C. Church in Hewlett and Our Lady of Good Counsel in Inwood will lead the singing of the seasonal songs.
CEDARHURST, NY
murphymonitor.com

Residents gather for parade, tree lighting

Area residents enjoyed Christmas cheer during the city’s annual Christmas at the Park celebration, which included a sidewalk parade around the City Municipal Complex and a tree lighting ceremony. The mini parade featured several small floats, led by Mayor Scott Bradley. Bigfoot and the Grinch also made an appearance,...
MURPHY, TX
The Landmark

Holden tree lighting is celebration and tribute

HOLDEN — “Smile” may have been the theme, and smiles were readily evident from youngsters eager to see Santa to those adults happy to enjoy a community event. All the more was the tribute to “E.J.” as his sons flipped the switch to light the town's Christmas tree.
HOLDEN, MA
clemmonscourier.net

Clemmons hosts Annual Tree Lighting

The Village of Clemmons hosted the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony last Tuesday and neighbors enjoyed snowfall, music, cookies and a visit from Santa. Each year, a family within the community is selected to light the tree and this year Mya Castillo-Garcia and her family lit the 2021 tree. The village was honored to announce the Castillo-Garcia family would be lighting the tree. In March 2019, Mya (one of five children) was diagnosed with leukemia and began her battle. She had many long stays between Brenner’s and Duke hospital that resulted in a stem cell transplant. She continues to fight her battle but is making improvements each day. All of the children have been students at Southwest Elementary School. During those long hospital stays, Southwest staff became family helping when possible. Southwest PTA will host a table at the event to collect any gift cards or cash donations to go directly to the family.
CLEMMONS, NC
coastalbreezenews.com

Highlights of the Community Christmas Tree Lighting

We came together to see the lighting of huge Christmas Tree, yet the real highlight of the evening was the community coming together after a tumultuous year. It was seeing the smiles and laughter as well as friends and neighbors. Of course, it’s the children that make Christmas Christmas. From their sparkling holiday costumes to the singing, dancing, and performing, those in the audience were entertained. The ever-entertaining emcee, Jim Long was there and Santa and Mrs. Claus, too. The evening wouldn’t be possible without Christmas Island Style, City of Marco Island Parks and Recs, Condee Cooling and Electric, LCEC, and all the teachers, coaches and parents who trained the entertainers.
POLITICS
Ironton Tribune

County lights first Christmas tree

On Monday night, the Lawrence County commissioners invited the public to the courthouse for a new tradition, the lighting of a Christmas tree on the lawn. Despite the freezing weather, over a hundred people gathered at the courthouse to hear carols from the STEM+M Academy choir, enjoy some hot chocolate, see Santa Claus and The Grinch and to see the lighting of the Christmas tree decked out in red, white and blue lights and topped with a blue star.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
ozaukeepress.com

Saukville tree lighting sparks joy

Saukville community members gathered in Veterans Park on Sunday for the village’s annual Christmas tree lighting where attendees sang Christmas carols and children received free candy canes. (Clockwise from top) Santa handed out candy canes to children. Carolers sang Christmas songs in front of the village’s Christmas tree. Saukville Elementary music teacher Caity Martinez led carolers on a keyboard with her daughter Nina, 4. Photos by Sam Arendt.
SAUKVILLE, WI
Cape Gazette

Broadkill Store hosts tree lighting

The Broadkill Store on Broadkill Beach near Milton held a tree-lighting event Dec. 4. The community turned out for festivities including a food truck and entertainment by Al Frantic. While the Broadkill Store is closed for the season, its food truck, The Broadkill Store on Tour, is making appearances at events during the off-season. Go to thebroadkillstore.com or follow The Broadkill store at facebook.com/thebroadkillstore for updates.
MILTON, DE
The Eagle-Tribune

SLIDESHOW: Methuen Tree Lighting Ceremony

CARL RUSSO PHOTOS: Methuen's annual tree lighting ceremony was held Sunday night at the Loop. Dozens of families were entertained with pony and sleigh rides and a special family train ride. Dozens of students from the Methuen Grammar Schools' Choir made the night festive singing Christmas carols. The highlight of...
METHUEN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy