Tree lighting tonight

We came together to see the lighting of huge Christmas Tree, yet the real highlight of the evening was the community coming together after a tumultuous year. It was seeing the smiles and laughter as well as friends and neighbors. Of course, it’s the children that make Christmas Christmas. From their sparkling holiday costumes to the singing, dancing, and performing, those in the audience were entertained. The ever-entertaining emcee, Jim Long was there and Santa and Mrs. Claus, too. The evening wouldn’t be possible without Christmas Island Style, City of Marco Island Parks and Recs, Condee Cooling and Electric, LCEC, and all the teachers, coaches and parents who trained the entertainers.
