Tree lighting tonight

The Village of Clemmons hosted the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony last Tuesday and neighbors enjoyed snowfall, music, cookies and a visit from Santa. Each year, a family within the community is selected to light the tree and this year Mya Castillo-Garcia and her family lit the 2021 tree. The village was honored to announce the Castillo-Garcia family would be lighting the tree. In March 2019, Mya (one of five children) was diagnosed with leukemia and began her battle. She had many long stays between Brenner’s and Duke hospital that resulted in a stem cell transplant. She continues to fight her battle but is making improvements each day. All of the children have been students at Southwest Elementary School. During those long hospital stays, Southwest staff became family helping when possible. Southwest PTA will host a table at the event to collect any gift cards or cash donations to go directly to the family.

CLEMMONS, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO