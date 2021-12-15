ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

Metro Fire responds to mobile home fire in Rancho Cordova

By Jordan Radach
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a mobile home fire off Whispering Palms Drive in Racho Cordova early Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported by Metro Fire officials. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

#Mobile Home#Rancho#Weather#Whispering Palms
