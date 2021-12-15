Metro Fire responds to mobile home fire in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a mobile home fire off Whispering Palms Drive in Racho Cordova early Wednesday morning.
No injuries were reported by Metro Fire officials. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
