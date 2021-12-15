ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Even The Most Discerning Palettes Will Appreciate This Food Gift

thezoereport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike everything else in the world, food got the millennial touch in the past couple of years. No longer does what we eat come in boring, unimpressive packaging; these days, snacks, desserts, alcohol, and even olive oil is as aesthetically pleasing as it...

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Woman's World

These 2-Ingredient Biscuits Are So Easy to Make

My achilles heel as a home baker has always been making biscuits from scratch. I either spend too much time rubbing together the butter and flour or don’t chill my ingredients long enough. Both mistakes result in biscuits that aren’t flaky — basically, my worst nightmare. The good news is I’ve finally gotten over this baking hump with a recipe for two-ingredient biscuits that’s tasty and deceptively simple!
RECIPES
Houston Chronicle

5 great gift ideas for the hard-to-buy-for people in your life

(BPT) - Holiday shopping can be challenging, but it’s even harder when someone who’s hard to please is on your list, or when you feel like you’re out of ideas. To put a smile on the face of a friend or family member who may be hard to buy for, it helps to think outside the box — and imagine what could be fun, comfortable or practical presents to show how much you care.
SHOPPING
SPY

The 25 Most Unique Gifts From Uncommon Goods Will Make You Feel Like Santa Claus

It can be tough to find creative holiday gifts, especially when you’ve been shopping for the same people every Christmas as far back as you can remember. You never want to purchase something your giftee already has and the surprise can be ruined if you ask too many questions. Thankfully, you can find some great gifts from Uncommon Goods that your family and friends are unlikely to have already or expect.  Uncommon Goods has a vast collection of unordinary gift ideas, promising a one-of-a-kind find every time. From sand art to candles to personalized treasures, finding unique gifts from Uncommon Goods...
SHOPPING
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Olive Oil#Food Drink#Tzr
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Makes Burned Baking Sheets Look Brand New

I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
RECIPES
gastronomicslc.com

Christmas food gifts for the food obsessed – 2021 holiday guide

Looking to delight the gourmand in your life this Christmas? Been scrolling through Amazon and coming up with nothing more than comedy sized wine glasses? Stop right now, your search is over. I personally guarantee the following collection of foodie treats. The roundup comes from my own first hand experiences in 2021; and much like a Lannister always pays their debts, I always speak the food truth.
FOOD & DRINKS
Us Weekly

Our Favorite Holiday Gifts at Walmart — Starting at Just $8

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Even when we feel like we’ve checked off our whole list, there’s almost always more holiday shopping to be done. Someone buys you a gift you don’t expect and now you have to grab one for them too. You get an invite to a last-minute White Elephant. Someone adopts a new pet. Something you already ordered is actually sold out and not coming. Whatever the reason, we’re here to back you up with more gift ideas!
SHOPPING
Parade

The Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe Ever

Although fudge is popular during the holiday season, it’s actually a sweet treat you can enjoy throughout the year—even during the summer months. And now more than ever home cooks of all ages are trying their hands at making delicious desserts in their own kitchen. So why not start with something easy like this simple and quick peanut butter fudge recipe.
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Christmas Breakfast Casserole

There’s nothing better than putting together an easy breakfast casserole in the morning and just popping it in the oven, especially during the holidays. When you’re so busy baking Christmas cookies and planning your Christmas dinner menu, who has time to spend on making a made-to-order breakfast, too?! That’s why this Christmas Breakfast Casserole is the best ever. It's packed with gooey cheese, rich croissants, ham, and peppers and is sure to be the hit of your holiday morning.
RECIPES
BGR.com

Ice cream recall: Check your freezer right now

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more One of the great things about ice cream is that you can enjoy it all year round. It’s a versatile treat. Sure, it might hit different during those hot summer days, but there’s something to be said about downing a pint of your favorite ice cream during the frigid winter months as well. With that said, if you’re a winter ice cream connoisseur like myself, there’s a new ice cream recall you’ll want to pay attention to. Earlier this week, the FDA announced a...
FOOD & DRINKS
urbandaddy.com

The UrbanDaddy 2021 Food & Drink Holiday Gift Guide

Holiday gifts for kids are easy. It's the fully formed adults in your life you struggle with. Fortunately, there's booze for that. And noodles and Wagyu clubs and celebrity chef-driven chile crisp and hot buttered rum milk chocolate bars and... a lot of other delicious food and drinks that make totally acceptable presents.
FOOD & DRINKS
CNET

Best food experiences and at-home kits to gift in 2021

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. For the home chef equipped with a trusty Dutch oven and sharp chef's knife, a great food experience is the gift that won't just collect dust or get regifted. The challenges of the past few years inspired a host of new and quality virtual food experiences and online lessons to choose from. And now, many of the best edible in-person experiences are back in some form. That's a good thing because food folk love a good interactive experience to learn a fresh trick or trade.
RECIPES
San Francisco Chronicle

The holiday gift guide for broke food lovers

In case you missed it, the Food section just put out our official holiday gift guide, with classy recommendations like limited edition beers, custom fancy bagels and culinary apparel. It comes in the midst of lots of other excellent gift guides, like Helen Rosner’s phenomenal list of otter-shape rice molds, scone-scented candles, whole country hams and much, much more. I’m sure there are some of you that wouldn’t blink at purchasing a $299.95 pasta-extruding machine for a loved one (please send me one), but this gift guide’s not about that — this is a guide for those who don’t have the biggest holiday budget but aren’t quite at the Christmas avocado stage yet. (Somehow, just one item on the list is sourced from Supreme Lord Jeff Bezos.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy