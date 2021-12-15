ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InventHelp Inventor Develops Casket Communicator (LUV-166)

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While listening to my favorite minister deliver his Sunday morning message, I thought it would be great to be able to listen to all of his messages while I am waiting in the earth to be reborn," said an inventor from Evansville, Ind. "This inspired me with a means to provide information to departed loved ones."

He developed the patent-pending SPIRIT ETERNAL to provide loved ones with a means to keep the memory of the deceased alive by delivering music, video or text to the interior of the casket. This invention offers a perceptual link at some universal and perceptual level to maintain a connection with the deceased and the domain of the living. It also enables a person (the deceased) to include information in their will for what they want.

The original design was submitted to the Louisville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LUV-166, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-casket-communicator-luv-166-301442197.html

SOURCE InventHelp

