Hollywood Minute: 'Return of the Jedi' honored

atchisonglobenow.com
 3 days ago

The 'Star Wars' movie is added...

www.atchisonglobenow.com

The Independent

Review: The pop parade continues in 'Sing 2'

There are a lot of movies out this holiday season but only one where you can see a slug sing Drake s “Hotline Bling ” Ah, the magic of cinema!“Sing 2,” the sequel to the 2016 animated hit, packs the jukebox again with more than 40 songs, from BTS to Billie Eilish The two films from Illumination, the animation studio of “Despicable Me” and “Minions,” derive a lot of their appeal from a karaoke game of pairing a chart-topping hit with the appropriate anthropomorphic animal. The options are as vast as the animal kingdom. Should Cardi B be sung...
MOVIES
KIRO 7 Seattle

'Return of Jedi,' 'Selena' added to National Film Registry

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — This year’s inductees into the National Film Registry include an epic Star Wars and Lord of the Ring films, projects starring Jennifer Lopez and the late Cicely Tyson along with films that took on racially motivated violence against people of color. The...
MOVIES
San Francisco Chronicle

‘Return of the Jedi,’ ‘WALL-E,’ plus cornerstones of Black cinema added to Library of Congress list

Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi” and Pixar’s “WALL-E,” both beloved blockbuster films made largely in the Bay Area, were two of the 25 films selected for the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry. But it’s the diversity that is most notable about the 2021 list as the registry strives to be more inclusive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
atchisonglobenow.com

Theaters hope for big sales from upcoming blockbusters

As a rocky year for the movie business comes to a close, sequels to "The Matrix," "Spider-Man" and "Sing" are giving local cinemas hope. At the Fox Theatre in Atchison, Kansas, executive director Travis Grossman said while business is better than 2020, it remains unpredictable. "We've hit a couple of...
ATCHISON, KS
Inside the Magic

38 Years Later, ‘Return of the Jedi’ Receives National Honor

38 years after the Star Wars original trilogy wrapped up with Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983), the film — which followed Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) and Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980) — has received a notable accolade in the United States.
MOVIES
atchisonglobenow.com

PaleyFest LA Sets In-Person Return With ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Better Call Saul’ & ‘Riverdale’

After virtual conversations for two years, PaleyFest LA is returning to an in-person event for 2022. The Paley Center for Media has announced that the first panels for the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA — from Saturday, April 2 through Sunday, April 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles — are NBC’s This Is Us, AMC’s Better Call Saul, and The CW’s Riverdale.
TV SHOWS
NBC Los Angeles

Vigil Honors Vicente Fernández on Hollywood Walk of Fame

A vigil for the late Mexican icon Vicente Fernández will take place Friday night on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Hauser Entertainment company, which began promoting Vicente Fernández concerts in Los Angeles years before, is behind the vigil that starts at 5 p.m. PST. The vigil is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

'SNL' ditches audience, limits cast and crew amid omicron

People s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won't be a live audience to see it happen.The long-running sketch comedy show announced on social media Saturday afternoon that the night's episode would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew “due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution."“Ant-Man” star Paul Rudd is the host, returning to Studio 8H for the fifth time —...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill Stuns With Darker Curly Hair In A Ponytail While Tim McGraw Rocks Bushy Beard At Premiere Of ‘1883’

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw wowed when they stopped and posed at the premiere of their new show ‘1883’ while looking almost unrecognizable yet still gorgeous and stylish. Faith Hill, 54, and Tim McGraw, 54, were a highlight at the premiere of the new Paramount+ series 1883, which they both star in, at Encore Beach Club at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada. The singers posed for photos while holding onto each other and showing off fashionable looks that didn’t include some of their usual signature features. Faith rocked darker curly hair, which is definitely different from the lighter straight tresses we’re used to seeing on her, and Tim flaunted a much fuller beard than he usually sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hollywood Reporter

Actor, Rapper Da’Vinchi Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Actor and rapper Da’Vinchi has signed with APA for representation in all areas. Da’Vinchi is one of the stars of BMF (formerly known as Black Mafia Family), the hit crime drama that is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for Starz. The actor plays one of the infamous Flenory brothers in the show, which debuted in September and almost immediately secured a second season renewal. This past fall served up another milestone for Da’Vinchi as he also made his Broadway debut in October. He was part of the ensemble in the Keenan Scott II play Thoughts of a Colored Man, playing...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Return of the Jedi, Selena join Library of Congress for 'cultural, historic' significance

Star Wars and star tributes are heading to the Library of Congress for preservation as "culturally, historically, or aesthetically" significant works of art. The Library of Congress's National Film Registry announced Tuesday a list of 25 films that will be preserved by the government, including George Lucas' sci-fi epic Star Wars Episode VI — Return of the Jedi, Jennifer Lopez's star-marking Selena Quintanilla biopic, and Peter Jackson's Oscar-nominated Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.
MOVIES
atchisonglobenow.com

Dionne Warwick felt Twitter 'needed a grown-up'

Dionne Warwick joined Twitter because she felt it "needed a grown up's presence". The 81-year-old singer has amassed over half a million followers on the social media platform and has developed a "wonderful" relationship with her younger fans as a result. She told Closer US: "I thought maybe a grown-up's...
CELEBRITIES
attractionsmagazine.com

Holidays make their triumphant return to Universal Studios Hollywood

As part of Grinchmas, Universal Plaza is transformed into Who-ville, where you can meet its beloved residents, including Cindy Lou. The centerpiece is a 65-foot tall tree that is whimsical in nature and strung with hundreds of ornaments and lights. Christmas in The Wizarding World sees the addition of beautiful holiday décor to Hogsmeade as well as holiday-themed entertainment. The pinnacle is the evening’s “Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle,” a holiday light and fireworks show.
ORLANDO, FL

