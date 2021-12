Charlotte is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. and the largest city in the country without a 4-year medical school. Atrium Health will break ground on Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte next year, with the first class scheduled to be seated in 2024. Today, Atrium Health Foundation announced a $25 million gift from the Howard R. Levine Foundation to name the signature academic building, located in the heart of a new innovation district coming to Midtown. The Howard R. Levine Center for Education will house the school of medicine as well as Wake Forest University School of Business, Wake Forest School for Professional Studies and Carolinas College of Health Sciences, which have also announced plans to locate there.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO