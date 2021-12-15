ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Leverage Media and Publicity to Magnify Their Company or Brand

By Tiffany Gaines
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the music and entertainment industry may appear to some to be masked with success, fame, wealth, and a world of mystery and potential, most who have played a significant part in it would probably agree that it’s no walk in the park. In fact, getting in the door is one...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Is the Network Effect Impacting Your Efficiency as an Entrepreneur?

Social media has helped us build relationships with more ease. Platforms such as LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram can add value to our lives if used correctly, while webinars, online workshops and online talk shows have connected the speaker and the participants. However, all these online exchanges have presented our generation with a problem.
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

How Fortune 500 Brands Leverage a Special Type of Research to Drive Innovation

Many entrepreneurs work on a solution for problems that don't exist and then wonder why customers are not interested in their solution. These first-time entrepreneurs are inspired by the great entrepreneurial leaders of our current and past generations, but they have a lopsided knowledge of what reality is. Within the...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Leaders, brand purpose should be baked into your company from Day One. This accelerator can help

Years ago I asked Vincent Stanley, Patagonia’s director of philosophy and coauthor of The Responsible Company, what the most significant piece of advice he gave startups and entrepreneurs who came looking for Patagonia’s secret sauce. His answer boiled down to this: The earlier you can build your values—whether around sustainability, responsible supply chains, or social issues—the better. So do it from the beginning. Many businesses try to retrofit for these things after they’ve hit certain metrics or growth scale, and it never gets easier. Be the company you want to be from Day One.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entrepreneurs#Radio#Native Advertising
Tech Times

How This Entrepreneur Built A Tony Stark-Inspired Company In His House

Imagine this: You're stuck in the middle of the first pandemic lockdown. There's nothing to do. There's nowhere to go. Some people dove into their artwork, or some other passion. Some just played video-games. Other people, such as in a video that went viral on social media, tried to see how many rubber bands they could fit around a watermelon until it popped.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inc.com

How to Leverage the TikTok Resume for Your Company

Generation Z (those born between 1997 and 2010) college graduates have now been in the workforce for at least two years and high school graduates for six. According to the United States Census Bureau, they account for approximately one-fourth of the U.S. population. Manpower reports that Zs already make up 24% of the domestic workforce. For many businesses, especially smaller businesses with no or less sophisticated recruiting/HR structures, finding these workers has been a challenge. Trying traditional channels has not worked as well with Gen Z workers as with their next prior gen cousins, the Ys (Millennials / 1981-1996). That's because for all the lumping together of Ys and Zs, Generation Z workers behave differently than their Millennial counterparts, and finding them will require businesses to look in new, unorthodox places - like TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Cheddar News

Rokt CEO on $325M Fundraise, Maximizing Retail Data & Upcoming IPO

E-commerce data platform Rokt is prepping for an IPO as it comes off of a $325 million Series E fundraise, and CEO Bruce Buchanan joined Cheddar to discuss the future of his company. He explained how Rokt uses data science to optimize the consumer experience with their clients and discussed the goal to go public in 2023. "We're at a size and scale now where it's important we can give liquidity to investors, we can use the public markets to attract more talent, and we can use the public markets also to go on and acquire more businesses," he said. "We think it's about time that we do list."
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

The No. 1 Thing Corporations Can Learn From Entrepreneurs

The number one thing corporations can learn from entrepreneurs is always to stay hungry. Have you ever met a successful entrepreneur who isn't hungry? Even the most successful entrepreneurs who have had excellent results in their careers can never wholly fulfill their desire for more. The insatiable desire to create, evolve, explore and create something different and new is the driving force that spurs them ahead.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
thejointblog.com

Tips for Marketing Your CBD Brand on Social Media

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a chemical compound found in the cannabis plant. It has been shown to have many potential health benefits, including reducing anxiety and helping with pain relief. CBD is becoming increasingly popular, and many brands sell products containing it. If you own a CBD brand, using social...
INTERNET
benefitspro.com

4 ways to leverage the most underutilized tool in your benefits arsenal

During a recent conversation with an HR professional, I asked how things were going with their new employee benefits plan. The response? “No one’s complained, so I guess things are fine.”. That’s a really low bar, and we can do so much better. What that individual failed to...
ECONOMY
The Drum

Panels are the past: 3 ways advertisers can achieve more scalable brand measurement

Traditional panel-based measurement frameworks no longer deliver adequate value to brands, agencies and media sellers as the industry hurtles toward a new future, argues Rob Cukierman, general manager of measurement and product partnerships at LoopMe. Cukierman proposes a set of considerations for new measurement techniques. Traditional media measurement sourced by...
ECONOMY
BevNET.com

Redbud Brands: What Entrepreneurs Miss

Experience can be a great teacher, and that leaves the founders of RedBud Brands ready to open the classroom. Founded by investor Brian Goldberg, RedBud’s staff of brand co-founders includes Arthur Gallego (SunDaze) and Laura Brooks (Napjitsu), the RedBud team has worked with, worked for, invested in, and helped start and grow legendary entrepreneurial brands -- and they’ll bring advice that has come from helping founders throughout their careers.
ECONOMY
morningbrew.com

5 ways brands can use QR codes on packaging to add value for customers

By now, we’re all familiar with QR codes—those funky, futuristic-looking blobs of pixels that appear all over consumer packaging, inside apps, on public signs, basically anywhere with a square of open space. Point your camera at it, and, like magic, a website appears. These touch-free solutions became essential...
RETAIL
Fast Company

5 ways PR can help repair your company’s culture

“Culture” is a popular buzzword that can make or break a business’ trajectory for success. Businesses known for their enticing cultures are more likely to attract legions of quality applicants and retain satisfied team members. Those organizations that acquire reputations for toxic work environments are much more likely to have difficulty attracting candidates with the ability to take the company to the next level.
ECONOMY
WNYT

Local soap brand acquired by a global company

A company that started on a farm in Sharon Springs in Schoharie County has been acquired by a global investment firm based in Paris. Eurazeo brands is investing $92 million in Beekman 1802. $62 million will pay for a majority stake in the company and $30 million will be used...
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
wesleyan.edu

Student Entrepreneurs Share Startup Business Ventures with the Public

From defining their core values to marketing a final product, Wesleyan’s Startup Incubator class unveiled their final projects to Middletown’s city commissioners this week. Throughout the evening of student presentations, a trend emerged – these students were not only ready to enter their respective markets, they had blended...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
MySanAntonio

3 Ways to Create an Environment That'll Nurture an Entrepreneur

As internet resources make becoming our own boss easier, society is witnessing an incredible shift: Entrepreneurship is becoming more viable for more people in more forms. Whether as freelancers or small-business owners, more than ever, people want a stake in their work. As a result, the self-starter skills we see in entrepreneurs are more essential than ever.
ECONOMY
dataversity.net

3 Ways Companies Can Start Implementing AI

In response to the pandemic, digital transformation has accelerated across all industries. As organizations settle into a “new normal,” they must consider where to focus their continued transformation efforts. Global spending on artificial intelligence reached $50.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to more than double by 2024. More than two-thirds of workers in a recent survey said they wanted their employers to deploy more AI-based solutions in the workplace. And more than 80% of those team members believe AI improves their performance at work, giving them a more productive, efficient workday.
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

14 Ways Companies Can Minimize Supply Chain Disruptions Using Technology

Global supply chain issues are making headlines these days. Consumers were advised to begin their holiday shopping early because of inventory shortages and shipping delays, and more and more shoppers are reporting minimally filled or even bare shelves in retail stores. Businesses are feeling the pain of supply chain disruptions as well, facing everything from difficulty obtaining needed supplies to being unable to fulfill customer orders as quickly as they have in the past.
TECHNOLOGY
rismedia.com

Leveraging Social Media to Improve Brand Trust

Every successful agent knows how important trust is in building and maintaining relationships that will sustain your career. Trust can be the difference between brand obscurity and standing out from your competition when it comes to your social media marketing effort, so it’s vital that you take time to inspire loyalty with your digital presence.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy