ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kris Jenner Celebrates How Mason And Reign Changed Her Life

By Manuella Libardi
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kris Jenner is famous for being the "momager" to the Kardashian-Jenner clan. She is often seen as the mastermind behind the drama that keeps her family in the headlines, though her daughters vehemently deny she is anything but the administrator of their careers. "It bugs me when they say, like, if...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

Move OVER Tristan!!! Does Scott Disick Want Khloe Kardashian?!

Scott Disick is sharing more support for Khloe Kardashian. As fans know, the two have become good friends over the years. They became friends when Scott first started dating his baby mama and ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. Even though Kourtney and Scott have been on and off over the years, he remained close to Koko.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Wears Sunglasses At Night For Dinner Date With Mom Kris Jenner & Cory Gamble

Kim Kardashian was a vision in black on Thursday night, having a night out with mom Kris Jenner & her beau Corey Gamble in Malibu. Kim Kardashian was just presented the “Fashion Icon” award at the People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 7, and she continued her chic streak on Thursday in all black Balenciaga for a night out in Malibu. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum sported a sleek black spandex jumpsuit, faux fur stole, and long gloves, topping the look off with dark sunglasses. Kim sported her signature long dark locks with the style, adding a pop of dazzle to the monochromatic look with a large silver sparkler on her finger.
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Wsj Magazine
Us Weekly

How the Kardashian-Jenner Kids Celebrated the 2021 Holiday Season

Keeping up with Christmas! The Kardashian-Jenner family members have been pulling out all the stops celebrating the holiday season with their kids this year. Kourtney Kardashian and her ex, Scott Disick, coparent their three kids — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — since their 2015 split and have been enjoying separate festive activities with the little ones.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Life and Style Weekly

All Good? Scott Disick Finally Gets Gingerbread House With His Name After Kris Jenner Snub 

Still on good terms? Scott Disick finally received Kris Jenner’s yearly gingerbread house gift after seemingly getting snubbed. “Just put the fire on,” Scott, 38, captioned an Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 7, showing off the same delicious creation that his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian also received four days prior. The only difference between the separate presents is that Scott’s name was included on his gift but was missing from Kourtney’s blended family house.
CELEBRITIES
Parsons Sun

Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner join Snapchat's Kindness Challenge

Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner have joined Snapchat in a bid to spread kindness. The 41-year-old star and Kris, 66, have joined the new #KindnessChallenge on Spotlight - Snapchat’s in-app entertainment platform - and they're now encouraging fans to surprise their loved ones with a random act of kindness, like a compliment.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
arcamax.com

Kris Jenner: There's never a dull moment in my family

Kris Jenner admits there's "never a dull moment" in her family. The 66-year-old TV star is looking forward to spending Christmas with her ever-expanding family, and Kris admits there's likely to be more drama over the festive season. She shared: "For me, the holidays are all about family. "There's never...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Marie Claire

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Mason and Reign Disick's Birthdays With "Elf 182" Concert

Kourtney Kardashian's two sons, Mason and Reign Disick, were both born on Dec. 14. To celebrate them this year, the eldest Kardashian enlisted fiancé Travis Barker's help to set up an elf "concert" with lots of toys in attendance. On the drummer elf's drum kit are the words "ELF 182," a reference to Barker's band Blink-182, of which he is the drummer. Kardashian posted a photo of the sweet setup on her Instagram Story, to the soundtrack of the band's "All The Small Things."
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Santa Works Hard But, You Know, Kris Jenner

It’s the holiday season, and that means there’s no better time than now for celebs who have tons of money to participate in random giveaways that raise the question: Wait, did anyone actually win that? This time around, it’s none other than Satan successor Kris Jenner, who’s here to be “#BetterThanSanta” via a Postmates ad that promises to put everyone on the nice list this year. Exclusive: The North Pole is quaking! In the 30-second Twitter teaser, Jenner says the campaign’s whole mission is to “grant wishes” and “make people’s year” (slay, wishes!), using examples like a flight home or a new TV (slay, capitalism!). Speaking in front of what looks like a fake pink Christmas tree, probably inside Kylie Cosmetics’ storage closet, Kris Kringle has truly never looked richer. Watch the full video below:
CELEBRITIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy