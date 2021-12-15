Kris Jenner Celebrates How Mason And Reign Changed Her Life

It’s the holiday season, and that means there’s no better time than now for celebs who have tons of money to participate in random giveaways that raise the question: Wait, did anyone actually win that? This time around, it’s none other than Satan successor Kris Jenner, who’s here to be “#BetterThanSanta” via a Postmates ad that promises to put everyone on the nice list this year. Exclusive: The North Pole is quaking! In the 30-second Twitter teaser, Jenner says the campaign’s whole mission is to “grant wishes” and “make people’s year” (slay, wishes!), using examples like a flight home or a new TV (slay, capitalism!). Speaking in front of what looks like a fake pink Christmas tree, probably inside Kylie Cosmetics’ storage closet, Kris Kringle has truly never looked richer. Watch the full video below:

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO