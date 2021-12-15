ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

You Have to See the Texts Mason Disick Sent Kim Kardashian About North West Going Live on TikTok

By Kisha Forde
E! News
E! News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Kim Kardashian Shares Mason Disick's Concerned Texts. Mason Disick is helping his family navigate the social media world, one cousin at a time. In case you missed it, Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, North West, 8, went live on TikTok earlier this week from their joint social media account, giving their...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

Kanye West Admitted He “Embarrassed” Kim Kardashian When He Publicly Revealed They’d Considered Aborting Their Daughter North And Said That Supporting Trump Was “Hard” For Their Marriage

Kanye West is continuing to reflect on his split from Kim Kardashian — and on his role in the demise of their marriage. In recent weeks, Kanye has been increasingly vocal about his failed relationship with Kim, who filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Mason Disick
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
Cosmopolitan

Oh Hi, Khloé Kardashian Pretty Much Wore a Disco Ball as a Dress Last Night

Khloé Kardashian just made her first public appearance since news broke that Tristan Thompson has allegedly welcomed a third child, and she looked amazing. And very sparkly. Khloé stepped out to support her sister Kim Kardashian at the People's Choice Awards (where Kim won a Fashion Icon Award), joining her onstage in a glittery mini dress that is giving major disco ball vibes.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Instagram Stories#Instagram Story
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Had Their First Night Out Together Since She Started Dating Pete Davidson

When tragedy strikes, family members can often find a way to put their differences aside and come together. That was definitely the case for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who reunited for their late friend and collaborator Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton runway show last night. Kardashian, who’s been dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson for roughly one month, and West were joined by their eldest daughter, North West, and a friend of the former couple snapped a photo of the trio at the gorgeous and touching event, honoring one of fashion’s most visionary designers. Businessman Richie Akiva took to his...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fox News

Kim Kardashian files to be legally single hours after Kanye West asks to reconcile during performance: report

Kanye West doesn’t want Kim Kardashian to "Runaway" anymore – and is once again pleading with his estranged wife for reconciliation. The rapper-producer, 44, said as much during the "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert on Thursday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. At the show, he named the reality star while he dedicated the single from "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" to Kardashian, 41.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
kiss951.com

Kanye West Has A New Live-In Girlfriend, But Wants Kim Kardashian Back

Kim Kardashian has filed to be legally single; is it a response to Kanye West’s new relationship?. Per Page Six, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is “embarrassed” by Kanye’s pleas to reunite when he’s already dating someone else. The rapper, 44, has been publicly begging to get back together with the SKIMS founder, 41, ever since she started dating Pete Davidson in October 2021.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wonderwall.com

Kim Kardashian explains why daughter North's behavior makes her Kanye West's 'twin,' more news

Kim Kardashian says daughter North, 8, is Kanye West's 'twin'. Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's 8-year-old daughter, North, took full advantage of the new TikTok channel she and her mom recently launched by going live without permission. A brief but hilarious "house tour" ensued — and ended quickly after North strolled into Kim's room and filmed Kim in bed. She giggled and announced, "Mom, guess what? I'm live." Kim could be heard scolding her before the video cut out. This week, Kim shared some insight into North's mischievous move during a chat with Bari Weiss for her Substack channel "Common Sense." When Bari suggested that the SKIMS founder is also a bit of a rule-breaker, Kim agreed but said North's TikTok idea was more in line with her dad's DNA. "I guess you're right. Like, I do break the rules. I didn't really think about it that way. I'm cautious. I care so much about what other people think that I try to do it in a respectful way, even if I break them," she said. "I mean, North West is Kanye West's daughter," she added. "Forget that, she's his twin. So she will still definitely do all of the above." Kim and her ex, Kanye, share four kids and as Kim assured Bari, "in my household, there are rules." She also said she and North have talked about what happened since. "She felt really bad about that, and she apologized to me and she said 'I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I'm really sorry.' And she got it," Kim shared.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Why the Kardashian-Jenners Are Trying to Prevent Blac Chyna's Latest Legal Request

Watch: Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance After Instagram Outage. Rob Kardashian's legal battle with Blac Chyna continues to be a family affair. As a February 2022 trial looms of Rob's assault and battery allegations against his former fiancée, the mother of his young daughter, Dream Kardashian, has subpoenaed other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family to sit for further depositions as part of her defense strategy.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Why Kanye "Ye" West Is Still "Hanging Out" With Model Vinetria While Trying to "Win" Kim Kardashian Back

Watch: Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Move on From Kanye West. Kanye "Ye" West isn't exactly "Bound 2" model Vinetria. The Donda rapper first sparked romance rumors with the 22-year-old model in early November when they were spotted together at a Donda Academy basketball game in Minneapolis. A source close to the 44-year-old musician tells E! News that they aren't "exclusively dating" but are still "hanging out." It seems they are simply going with the flow.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

How Kanye West Felt Having Kim Kardashian at His Concert With Drake

Kim Kardashian attended Kanye West's concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, where West was performing for the first time in years with rapper Drake. The “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert was a big deal to West, and a source told E! News that it was an even bigger deal to have Kardashian there.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

129K+
Followers
37K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy