L’Jarius Sneed thanks Chiefs fans for support after brother’s death

By Juan Cisneros
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a statement via his agent Safarrah Lawson, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed thanked fans for their love and support during his absence due to his brother’s death.

I would like to thank everyone, especially the fans and the Kansas City Chiefs organization, for all the love and support they have given me the past few days during such a trying time. It means so much to me. We deeply appreciate everything you are doing to help us get through this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers mean so much to me. Thank you.”

L’Jarius Sneed via Safarrah Lawson

Sneed did not play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders after his brother, T’Qarontarion “TQ” Harrison, was fatally stabbed Friday night.

Angela Washington was charged with second-degree murder, but a motive was not given.

Chiefs CB Mike Hughes named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Sneed has credited Harrison with raising him while his parents were in prison.

On Tuesday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Sneed was on his way back to join the team ahead of their Thursday night matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The second-year cornerback has grown into a prominent role in the Chiefs’ defensive backfield tallying 5 interceptions and 3 sacks in 21 games.

