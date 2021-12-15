ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Tottenham's COVID-19 crisis: Antonio Conte blames fixture pile-up after Premier League reject postponement request

By James Olley
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntonio Conte has said Tottenham's mounting fixture pile-up could be responsible for the Premier League rejecting the club's request to postpone Thursday's game at Leicester City and warned his players are at greater risk of injury after contracting COVID-19. Spurs were forced to close their training ground last week...

