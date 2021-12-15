ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major road construction project could be happening during Super Bowl

By Hector Mejia
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If the Super Bowl comes to Las Vegas in 2024, it will be during a major road construction project at I-15 and Tropicana Avenue near the Allegiant Stadium.

The $305 million Tropicana and I-15 interchange won’t be completed until Nov. 2024.

The project will demolish and rebuild a wider Tropicana bridge and the flyover ramp will be lifted higher up.

When the project was announced, NDOT said the construction timeline will be shaped around major events at the nearby T-Mobile and Allegiant stadiums. Closures will be done on the slowest days of the year.

WEB EXTRA: Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom (D)

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom (D) talks with Politics Now host John Langeler about why he wanted to change the airport's name to Harry Reid International. He also discusses the dire situation on the Colorado River and finally sees pot consumption lounges open. He also gets into the state of the Democratic party in Nevada.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Golden Knights edge Islanders 4-3 in SO in Lehner’s return

Shea Theodore scored twice and added another in the shootout, former Islander Robin Lehner made 29 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat New York 4-3 on Sunday for their fifth straight victory. Theodore scored on the Golden Knights’ first shootout attempt after his second goal of the game tied it with 48 seconds remaining in regulation. Nicholas Roy also scored for Vegas in the shootout. Theodore scored his second goal of the game with Lehner pulled for an extra skater. He shot from the top of the high slot just inside the blueline. Jonathan Marchessault also scored in regulation for Vegas. The tying goal came after Jean-Gabriel Pageau put the Islanders ahead 3-2 with 2:20 left in the third.
NHL
