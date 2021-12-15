Major road construction project could be happening during Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If the Super Bowl comes to Las Vegas in 2024, it will be during a major road construction project at I-15 and Tropicana Avenue near the Allegiant Stadium.

The $305 million Tropicana and I-15 interchange won’t be completed until Nov. 2024.

The project will demolish and rebuild a wider Tropicana bridge and the flyover ramp will be lifted higher up.

When the project was announced, NDOT said the construction timeline will be shaped around major events at the nearby T-Mobile and Allegiant stadiums. Closures will be done on the slowest days of the year.

